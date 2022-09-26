Everything Nick Saban Said to Open Arkansas Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban met with reporters on Monday afternoon to kick off Arkansas week.

Saban's press conference is slated to being at Noon CT.

The Crimson Tide enter the week 4-0 and is ranked the No. 2 team in the country after defeating Vanderbilt in a resounding 55-3 fashion. The No. 20 Razorbacks, on the other hand, started the season 3-0 before falling to Texas A&M 23-21 this past weekend.

Follow along below for live updates during Saban's press conference. After its conclusion, this story will be updated with a full transcript and video once it is received.

The press conference is slated to begin at Noon CT.

The conference has started. Nick Saban said that Arkansas exhibits toughness and that they're an all-around great team.

When asked about the team's offensive identity after four games, Saban said that it takes a whole season to develop an identity. "I think the players are making really good progress."

Saban said that he's happy for Drew Sanders and his family after his success this season with Arkansas. Sanders transferred from Alabama in the offseason.

"You can't have success with them, I can tell you that," Saban said about the team's field staff, medical staff and other off-the-field roles.

When asked about if he evaluates film differently after a team loses, he said he doesn't really take that into account. Film is film.

"We have a playbook that's more plays than you could ever run in a game," Saban said. "You try to change the presentation each week, [...] but you don't take the whole playbook and you certainly don't reinvent the wheel every week."

Saban called Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson a "dynamic player." While he's a solid, strong runner, Saban says that his passing game shouldn't be ignored.

The freshman wide receivers are smart and skilled. "We knew they were good guys when we recruited them."