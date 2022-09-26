Skip to main content

Everything Nick Saban Said to Open Arkansas Week

Saban met with reporters on Monday ahead of the Crimson Tide's road trip to face the Razorbacks.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban met with reporters on Monday afternoon to kick off Arkansas week.

Saban's press conference is slated to being at Noon CT.

The Crimson Tide enter the week 4-0 and is ranked the No. 2 team in the country after defeating Vanderbilt in a resounding 55-3 fashion. The No. 20 Razorbacks, on the other hand, started the season 3-0 before falling to Texas A&M 23-21 this past weekend.

Follow along below for live updates during Saban's press conference. After its conclusion, this story will be updated with a full transcript and video once it is received.

Live Updates

  • The press conference is slated to begin at Noon CT.
  • The conference has started. Nick Saban said that Arkansas exhibits toughness and that they're an all-around great team.
  • When asked about the team's offensive identity after four games, Saban said that it takes a whole season to develop an identity. "I think the players are making really good progress."
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Saban said that he's happy for Drew Sanders and his family after his success this season with Arkansas. Sanders transferred from Alabama in the offseason.
  • "You can't have success with them, I can tell you that," Saban said about the team's field staff, medical staff and other off-the-field roles.
  • When asked about if he evaluates film differently after a team loses, he said he doesn't really take that into account. Film is film.
  • "We have a playbook that's more plays than you could ever run in a game," Saban said. "You try to change the presentation each week, [...] but you don't take the whole playbook and you certainly don't reinvent the wheel every week."
  • Saban called Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson a "dynamic player." While he's a solid, strong runner, Saban says that his passing game shouldn't be ignored.
  • The freshman wide receivers are smart and skilled. "We knew they were good guys when we recruited them."
  • The press conference has ended.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback AJ Swann (13) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Coaches Name 11 Players of the Week Following Win Over Vanderbilt

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) mishandles the pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Film Room: Ja'Corey Brooks' Career Day

By Blake Byler
Jonathan Allen game program cover, Sept. 26, 2015
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, September 26, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField.
Bama/NFL

Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa both 3-0, Mac Jones Hurt: Bama in the NFL Week 3

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama soccer celebrates a goal on Sept. 25, 2022 against Texas A&M
All Things Bama

No. 6 Alabama Soccer Downs Texas A&M, 3-0

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama golfer Canon Claycomb
All Things Bama

Alabama in Ninth Place at Nine-Under Par after Opening 36 Holes at the SEC Match Play Hosted by Jerry Pate

By University of Alabama sports information
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rolls out to pass as Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) applies pressure during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

How to Watch No. 2 Alabama Football at No. 20 Arkansas

By Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Alabama Gains Ground on Georgia in Latest AFCA Coaches Poll, Stagnant in AP Top 25

By Joey Blackwell