According to NFL Network, the Atlanta Falcons are sending suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season after he was found to be gambling on league games while sitting out part of last year for mental health reasons. He was seemingly considering retirement.

At the time, the Falcons engineered a trade of him to the Eagles, but voluntarily pulled out of the deal because they found out that Ridley was about to get a one-year suspension for betting on NFL games.

However, the Falcons exercised his fifth-year option last year, making him a free agent following the 2023 season.

There was a possibility that Atlanta would bring him back, but with drafting Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft, bringing back Ridley was no longer a necessity for Atlanta.

NFL Network is reporting that the compensation for Ridley is "complicated." He could be "at maximum" a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a second-round pick in 2024. For a player who can't play this season, that appears to be a good haul for Terry Fontenot and the Falcons' front office.

This story will be updated