Five Alabama Football Players Named AP All-American

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of five Alabama football players were named Associated Press All-American on Monday morning, with three being named first-team and two more second- and third-team.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., wide receiver Jameson Williams and quarterback Bryce Young composed the Crimson Tide's First Team All-American. Offensive tackle Evan Neal was named to the AP's second team while safety Jordan Battle was named to the third team.

Neal and Anderson were both revealed to be named Walter Camp All-American last Thursday night, meaning that the duo have now been featured on both All-American teams that have been released thus far this college football postseason.

Alabama led all teams with the most players selected First Team with three, while the SEC as a whole led college football with the most players from a conference with nine.

The Crimson Tide’s three first-team selections led all of college football, while Alabama’s five total choices were tied for second nationally.

Will Anderson Jr.

First Team

One of the most dominant pass-rushers in Alabama program history

First among all Division I defenders in tackles for loss with 32.5 (-136 yards), a total that ranks second all-time in Crimson Tide single-season records

Totaled 15.5 sacks (-96 yards) to lead the nation and rank third in program history for a single season behind only Derrick Thomas who owns the Nos. 1 and 2 spots

Accumulated 92 total tackles, good for second on the Alabama defense, while adding a team-high nine quarterback hurries and two pass breakups

Jordan Battle

Third Team

The leader of the Alabama secondary and first team All-SEC selection

Co-leader for the Crimson Tide in interceptions with three (111 return yards)

Third on the team in tackles with 75, including 42 solo stops

Added three pass breakups, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry

Evan Neal

Second Team

Played 927 snaps over 13 games

Anchors an Alabama offensive front that is opening holes and providing time for the nation’s No. 4 scoring offense (42.5 ppg), No. 5 pass efficiency offense (175.5), the No. 2 unit in third-down conversion percentage (53.6), the No. 7 passing offense (347.9 ypg) and the No. 11 red zone offense (.918)

Accounted for a team-high 30 knockdown blocks

Jameson Williams

First Team

Tied for second in the nation and first in the SEC in kickoff returns for touchdowns with two

Recorded two touchdowns on kickoff returns against Southern Miss on Sept. 25, marking the first time any Alabama player has ever scored twice on a kickoff in a single game

Has a team-high nine kickoff returns for a team-best 337 yards to average 37.4 yards per return

Also contributes on the Tide’s coverage units, making one tackle in the SEC Championship Game to earn special teams player of the week honors from the UA coaching staff

Bryce Young

First Team

The Heisman Trophy winner is completing 68.0 percent of his passes (314-462) for 4,322 yards with 43 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions

Second nationally and first in the conference for passing touchdowns

Third nationally in points responsible for (284), while ranking fifth in the country in passing efficiency (175.5)

Guided the Alabama offense to the No. 2 third-down conversion percentage in the nation (53.6 percent), completing 70.8 percent of his third-down pass attempts (80-113) for 1,329 yards and 14 touchdowns

2021 AP All-Americans

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Bryce Young, sophomore, Alabama.

Running backs — Kenneth Walker III, junior, Michigan State; Breece Hall, junior, Iowa State.

Tackles — Ikem Ekwonu, junior, North Carolina State; Darian Kinnard, senior, Kentucky.

Guards —Kenyon Green, junior, Texas A&M; Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College.

Center — Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.

Tight end — Trey McBride, senior, Colorado State.

Receivers — Jordan Addison, sophomore, Pittsburgh; David Bell, junior, Purdue; Jameson Williams, junior, Alabama.

All-purpose player — Deuce Vaughn, sophomore, Kansas State.

Kicker — Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Aidan Hutchinson, senior, Michigan; Kayvon Thibodeaux, junior, Oregon.

Linemen — Jordan Davis, senior, Georgia; DeMarvin Leal, junior, Texas A&M.

Linebackers — Will Anderson, Jr., sophomore, Alabama; Nakobe Dean, junior, Georgia; Devin Lloyd, junior, Utah.

Cornerbacks — Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati; Roger McCreary, senior, Auburn.

Safeties — Verone McKinley III, sophomore, Oregon; Jalen Pitre, senior, Baylor.

Defensive back — Marcus Jones, senior, Houston.

Punter — Matt Araiza, junior, San Diego State.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Kenny Pickett, senior, Pittsburgh.

Running backs — Sean Tucker, sophomore, Syracuse; Tyler Badie, senior, Missouri.

Tackles — Evan Neal, junior, Alabama; Nicholas Petit-Frere, junior, Ohio State.

Guards — Thayer Munford, senior, Ohio State; William Dunkle, junior, San Diego State.

Center — Alec Lindstrom, senior, Boston College.

Tight end — Brock Bowers, freshman, Georgia.

Receivers — Chris Olave, senior, Ohio State; Garrett Wilson, junior, Ohio State; Jerreth Sterns, junior, Western Kentucky.

All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, sophomore, Georgia Tech.

Kicker — Noah Ruggles, senior, Ohio State.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers —Jermaine Johnson, senior, Florida State; Cameron Thomas, junior, San Diego State.

Linemen — Devonte Wyatt, senior, Georgia; Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State.

Linebackers — Malcolm Rodriguez, senior, Oklahoma State; Leo Chenal, junior, Wisconsin; David Ojabo, junior, Michigan.

Cornerbacks — Coby Bryant, senior, Cincinnati; Ja’Quan McMillian, junior, East Carolina.

Safeties — Jaquan Brisker, senior, Penn State; Kyle Hamilton, junior, Notre Dame.

Defensive back — JoJo Domann, senior, Nebraska.

Punter — Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — C.J. Stroud, redshirt freshman, Ohio State.

Running backs — Hassan Haskins, senior, Michigan; Sincere McCormick, junior, UTSA.

Tackles — Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor, Max Mitchell, senior, Louisiana-Lafayette.

Guards —Andrew Vorhees, senior, Southern California; Josh Seltzner, senior, Wisconsin.

Center — Michael Maietti, senior, Missouri.

Tight end — Michael Mayer, sophomore, Notre Dame.

Receivers — Drake London, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, sophomore, Ohio State; Jahan Dotson, senior, Penn State.

All-purpose player — Deven Thompkins, senior, Utah State.

Kicker — Caleb Shudak, senior, Iowa.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Will McDonald IV, junior, Iowa State; Sam Williams, senior, Mississippi.

Linemen — Calijah Kancey, sophomore, Pittsburgh; George Karlaftis, junior, Purdue.

Linebackers — Chad Muma, senior, Wyoming; Nik Bonitto, junior, Oklahoma; Andre Carter II, junior, Army.

Cornerbacks — Riley Moss, senior, Iowa; Trent McDuffie, junior, Washington.

Safeties — Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Lewis Cine, junior, Georgia.

Defensive back — Kolby Harvell-Peel, senior, Oklahoma State.

Punter — Jordan Stout, senior, Penn State.