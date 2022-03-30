Five Takeaways from Alabama's Pro Day

What we saw as several of the Crimson Tide's top draft prospects worked out in front of NFL scouts.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made his annual trip to Alabama on Wednesday, as did a sea of NFL personnel who packed inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility to take in the Crimson Tide's latest crop of draft prospects.

Alabama held its annual Pro Day as several players from last year’s team took part in various drills and tests in front of NFL coaches and evaluators.

Evan Neal headlined the Crimson Tide’s list of participants as the All-American offensive tackle looked to prove why he should be the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s draft. Other Alabama players to take part in the action included cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, receiver Slade Bolden, linebacker Christian Harris, defensive lineman Phil Mathis, offensive lineman Chris Owens, defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, running back Robinson Jr. and safety Daniel Wright.

Receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie III were also in attendance but did not participate in drills as they continue to recover from their respective ACL injuries.

Here are five takeaways from Wednesday’s event

Williams aims to be available by training camp

Despite tearing his ACL during the national championship game, Williams is optimistic he’ll be able to return to the field in time for training camp in mid-July.

During the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month, Williams revealed that he was ahead of schedule for the original prognosis of five to seven months of recovery time for his injury. Wednesday, he provided another update, stating that he is still progressing well and is hopeful to return to the field sooner than originally expected.

“Everything’s going good so far with this being this far out and this far down the process, and it’s not that far, it’s just the beginning,” Williams said in an interview with NFL Network. “I would say everything is going good so far.”

Williams was then asked specifically if he expects to be fully cleared by training camp.

“Oh yeah, for sure, that’s what I’m shooting for,” he said. “But what overrules that is just me making sure I’m 100 percent before I do anything. So that would be my timeframe, but I’m just going to make sure everything’s 100 before I come back and everything, just so I can be right for sure.”

Williams was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award last season, leading Alabama with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns on 79 receptions. Despite his injury, he is still heaviliy projected to be a first-round pick in next month’s NFL Draft.

“Really my mentality is just different,” Williams said when asked about his message to NFL teams. “No matter what, I’m going to go hard. Win, lose or draw, I’m going to put it all on the line for my team. I’m just one of those who really want it bad. I’m going to do whatever it takes to go get it, and that’s what’s going to happen.

Evan Neal not hung up on projections

All the eyeballs were glued to Evan Neal as he took the field in front of NFL evaluators for the first time this offseason after electing to skip on-field activities during the combine earlier this month. The 6-foot-7, 337-pound offensive tackle didn’t run the 40-yard dash or take part in other testing activities Wednesday. However, he did go through position-specific drills.

“I feel like I came out here and executed,” Neal said. “I feel like I checked the box for sure, so I’m pleased with my performance.”

Neal was once tabbed to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft but has seen those projections drop following the Jacksonville Jaguars’ decision to place the franchise tag on offensive tackle Cam Robinson. While Neal admits the headlines are hard to ignore, he says he’s not letting the speculation affect his offseason training.

“It’s hard not to look at that stuff, man,” Neal said. “But I kind of just let that stuff be what it is, and then on draft day, when that day comes, that’s when I’ll know. I’m just taking it day by day until then.”

Neal said he has visits scheduled with the Jaguars, New York Giants and New York Jets. The Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick in the draft while hte Jets pick fourth overall. The Giants have two picks inside the top 10, selecting at No. 5 and No. 7.

If Neal is selected No. 1 overall, he will be the first Alabama player to achieve the honor since Washington took Harry Gilmer with the top pick in the 1948 draft.

“It would mean everything, man, definitely,” Neal said. “Coming from a school like this, you have a plethora of prospects that were ready enough to be the No. 1 pick, and for that to be me, that’d be awesome for sure.”

Nick Saban provided his pitch for his former offensive tackle during the event, calling Neal an outstanding player while complimenting him on his character.

"He loves football," Saban said. "He pays attention to detail; he prepares well; and, you know, his size and athletic ability has put him in a position where I think he has a very bright future.

"He's done a great job for us whether he played guard or tackle, and I'm sure that diversity will help him as a pro player as well."

Robinson’s resiliency

At this time last year, the storylines centered around Mac Jones as the longtime backup quarterback capitalized on his breakout season, ultimately turning it into a first-round selection. This year, Robinson finds himself in a similar situation as his patience in the backfield was rewarded with a productive final season at Alabama, helping him climb up draft boards.

Like Jones, who waited his turn behind current NFL quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, Robinson was also proceeded by several top talents. Damien Harris, who currently starts for the Patriots, was Alabama’s starting running back for Robinson’s first two seasons with the Crimson Tide in 2017 and 2018. From there, Najee Harris, who currently starts for the Pittsburgh Steelers, took over the reins from 2019-20.

Robinson was finally able to step into the starting role last season as he took advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted due to COVID-19. The Tuscaloosa native made the most of the opportunity, leading the Crimson Tide with 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground while adding 35 receptions for 296 yards and two more scores through the air.

“I think those are great stories to be told to most college players,” Saban said. “Stories like this, people have a tremendous amount of respect for guys that showed an ability to overcome adversity to be able to have success. It’s hard to be a great competitor if you can’t overcome adversity.”

Added Neal: “It just shows his commitment to the process, his commitment to grind,” Neal said. “He’s a guy who sat here and waited his turn and just grinded. Basically, he fought the good fight all the way up until his fifth year. So I’m extremely proud of him.”

Neal provides insight into his diet

Neal wears his weight well. Looking at the lean offensive tackle it’s hard to imagine he weighs in at 337 pounds.

So what’s his secret? Toward the end of his interview Wednesday, the future first-round pick broke down his diet, claiming he tries to eat roughly 3,500-4,000 calories a day.

“I like to eat lean meats, rotisserie chicken, rice, steak,” Neal said. “I’m allergic to seafood, so I can’t eat anything like that which is a bummer. So I eat turkey and things like that, a lot of beans, protein and stuff like that.”

As for a cheat meal, he said it’s hard to turn down Chick-fil-A, specifically his favorite order — the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich meal. Even then, the health-conscious lineman has to be careful.

“Just one,” he chuckled when asked how many sandwiches he orders. “Back in the day I might have ordered two of them, but I can’t today.”

Scouts get an early look at Bryce Young

Bryce Young won’t be draft-eligible until next year. However, NFL scouts were able to get a glance at the reigning Heisman Trophy winner as he threw passes to Bolden and Robinson.

Young, who set Alabama's single-season records with 4,872 passing yards and 47 touchdowns through the air during his sophomore season last year, is projected by many to be the top overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. One of the players he’ll have to beat out for that honor is teammate Will Anderson Jr., who was also present Wednesday to cheer on his former teammates.