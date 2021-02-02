Report: Former Alabama Football DB Shyheim Carter to Join Nick Saban's Staff

Carter will serve as a graduate assistant after starting for the Crimson Tide in the 2018-2019 seasons

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — According to multiple reports, former Alabama football defensive back Shyheim Carter is slated to join coach Nick Saban's staff as a graduate assistant.

The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Carter started as the nickel back for the Crimson Tide in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. During his four-year career at Alabama, he recorded 101 tackles — six of those being for loss — three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Carter was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets last April, but was added to the Atlanta Falcons practice squad after being released from the Jets in September. Carter then practiced with the team, but was then released again last December.

It has yet to be announced that Carter's duties as graduate assistant will be under Saban at Alabama.

During the 2019 season, Saban noted Carter's football knowledge, stating that he thought he would one day make a great coach.

"Shy’s actually played every position for us," Saban said. "He started out here playing corner. We made him star because he was a pretty good star. We’ve had him play money at times and we’ve also had him play safety.

"I think Shyheim Carter would fit in probably one of the top two or three players on the team from a knowledge standpoint. He can answer every question in a meeting about every position. He would be a great, great coach. I think that’s what creates a lot of diversity for him as a player, to be able to play multiple positions, because he’s very smart and it means something to him."