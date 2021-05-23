Former Alabama Pitcher David Robertson Makes Team USA Olympic Qualifying Roster

Robertson is currently a free agent and last previously pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019

The University of Alabama will be represented on Team USA's Olympic qualifying roster this summer.

Former Crimson Tide standout, right-hander pitcher David Robertson made the team and will help the United States compete for the Tokyo Games in late July.

Robertson, who last pitched in the majors in 2019 with the Philadelphia Phillies, has a career ERA of 2.90 and a record of 53-33 to go along with 880 strikeouts. He is currently a free agent and has fully recovered from an elbow injury that cost him nearly the entirety of the 2019 campaign and all of 2020.

Team USA's first game in the qualifying round will be May 31 against Nicaragua.

Other former big leaguers on the roster include Homer Bailey, Edwin Jackson, Matt Kemp, Todd Frazier, Jon Jay and Matt Wieters.

Full Team USA Olympic Roster

Nick Allen INF R/R 5-8 166 San Diego, Calif. Oakland Athletics (AAA)

Eddy Alvarez INF S/R 5-9 185 Miami, Fla. Miami Marlins (AAA)

Clayton Andrews LHP L/L 5-6 160 Petaluma, Calif. Milwaukee Brewers (AA)

Homer Bailey RHP R/R 6-4 223 LaGrange, Texas Free Agent

Jonathan Bowlan RHP R/R 6-6 240 Arlington, Texas Kansas City Royals (AA)

Triston Casas INF L/R 6-4 250 Pembroke Pines, Fla. Boston Red Sox (AA)

Brandon Dickson RHP R/R 6-5 190 Montgomery, Ala. Free Agent

Jarren Duran OF L/R 6-2 210 Corona, Calif. Boston Red Sox (AAA)

Tim Federowicz C R/R 5-10 215 Erie, Pa. Los Angeles Dodgers (AAA)

Eric Filia OF L/L 6-0 190 Carlsbad, Calif. Seattle Mariners (AAA)

Logan Forsythe INF L/L 6-3 225 Kansas City, Mo. Milwaukee Brewers (AAA)

Todd Frazier INF R/R 6-2 215 Point Pleasant, N.J. Free Agent

Anthony Gose LHP L/L 6-0 200 Bellflower, Calif. Cleveland Indians (AAA)

Edwin Jackson RHP R/R 6-2 215 Neu-Ulm, Germany Free Agent

Jon Jay OF L/L 5-11 200 Miami, Fla. Los Angeles Angels (AAA)

DJ Johnson RHP L/R 6-4 230 Beaverton, Ore. Cleveland Indians (AAA)

Matt Kemp OF R/R 6-4 225 Midwest City, Oka. Free Agent

Mark Kolozsvary C R/R 5-8 180 Eustis, Fla. Cincinnati Reds (AA)

Trevor Lane LHP L/L 5-11 185 North Bend, Wash. New York Yankees (AAA)

Matthew Liberatore LHP L/L 6-4 200 Peoria, Ariz. St. Louis Cardinals (AAA)

Drew Parrish LHP L/L 5-11 200 Cape Canaveral, Fla. Kansas City Royals (A+)

David Robertson RHP R/R 5-11 195 Birmingham, Ala. Free Agent

Joe Ryan RHP R/R 6-2 205 San Francisco, Calif. Tampa Bay Rays (AAA)

Marc Rzepczynski LHP L/L 6-2 220 Oak Lawn, Ill. Free Agent

James Sherfy RHP R/R 6-0 175 Thousand Oaks, Calif. San Francisco Giants (AAA)

Matt Wieters C S/R 6-5 235 Charleston, S.C. Free Agent

Luke Williams INF R/R 6-1 186 Park Ridge, Ill. Philadelphia Phillies (AAA)

Simeon Woods Richardson RHP R/R 6-3 210 Sugar Land, Texas Toronto Blue Jays (AA)