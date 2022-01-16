Former Alabama QB Jay Barker Arrested for Aggravated Assault in Nashville

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker was arrested on charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Saturday morning in Nashville, Tenn.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office’s online database, Barker was arrested at 4:10 a.m. CT and was booked at 4:52 a.m. He was then placed under a 12-hour domestic violence hold with a $10,000 bond. Barker currently has a court date set for March 22 at 8:30 a.m. His arrest booking report lists him by his full name, Harry Jerome Barker.

Barker, 49, played at Alabama from 1991-94 and quarterbacked the Crimson Tide during its 1992 national championship season. During his senior season in 1994, he won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award while finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting. He was also named SEC Player of the Year that season. Barker posted a 35-2-1 record as a starter at Alabama. He is eighth on the Crimson Tide's all-time passing list with 5,689 yards.

Following his college career, Barker was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 1995 NFL Draft. He spent time with the Packers, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers from 1995-96 but did not appear in an NFL game. In addition to his brief NFL career, he played for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League 1998-2001 before finishing his career with the Birmingham Thunderbolts of the XFL in 2001.

Barker currently co-hosts “The Jay Barker Show” for Tuscaloosa radio station Tide 100.9. He is the husband of country artist Sara Evans and the father of Alabama walk-on quarterback Braxton Barker, who entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal this week.

Here is Barker's arrest record from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office website:

This story will be updated when new information is provided.