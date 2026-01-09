Keelon Russell's Decision on 2026 Season Announced

Quarterback Keelon Russell will return to Alabama for his sophomore season in 2026, it was announced by Alabama's NIL collective late Friday afternoon. The Texas native passed for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a true freshman in 2025.

Russell will not be the only Crimson Tide quarterback from the 2025 position group coming back to the program in the fall. Austin Mack, who came with head coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington before the 2024 campaign, will also be staying put, setting the stage for a position battle between himself and Russell for who will be Ty Simpson's successor as the Alabama starting quarterback.

A former five-star recruit, Russell played in two games this past season, both at home: against ULM and Eastern Illinois. Overall, he completed 11 passes in 15 attempts, also rushing for 17 yards on three carries.

Simpson won an offseason quarterback battle over Mack and Russell last offseason, and officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft on Wednesday. Mack relieved Simpson in the Rose Bowl when the latter suffered a cracked rib in the second quarter. He helped orchestrate the Crimson Tide's only scoring drive in a 38-3 loss against No. 1 Indiana.

Prior to that contest, which took place a day prior to the opening of the transfer portal window, both Russell and Mack discussed their 2026 plans. Two days before the game, Russell directly affirmed his intentions to remain a part of Alabama's program. Mack took the opportunity to point out that he was one play away from an opportunity, which ultimately proved true.

Quarterback contests have become fairly regular occurrences in Tuscaloosa since 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left school for the NFL after the 2022-23 season. Jalen Milroe, Young's former backup, initially beat out Simpson to start after Young. Despite being benched for Tyler Buchner in September 2023, Milroe returned to starting duties a week later and maintained them through the end of his Crimson Tide career. Buchner himself was benched for Simpson in that same mid-September matchup with USF.

Milroe was in his third season with the program when he was first named the full-time starting quarterback. Simpson was in his fourth. If Russell beats out Mack for the right to start the 2026 season opener against East Carolina later this year, he will be the first player since Young to take on the responsibility of beginning a season as the starter in his second year as a Crimson Tide player.

See Also: