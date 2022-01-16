Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson Announces Transfer to Arizona State

Paul Tyson is taking his talents out west. After entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal last week, the former Alabama quarterback announced Sunday afternoon that he will be transferring to Arizona State.

Tyson, the great-grandson of legendary Alabama head coach Paul "Bear" Bryant, appeared in 12 games last season, completing 10 of 16 passes for 150 yards. Upon placing his name in the transfer portal last week, the Trussville, Ala., native thanked Nick Saban as well as other Alabama assistants for the opportunity to play for the Crimson Tide over the last three seasons.

“It was a lifelong dream of mine,” Tyson said in a social media post. “... I am about to graduate, and I have entered the transfer portal to continue to play football and to continue my education ... I will always treasure the experiences and friendships I have gained one the past years. The University of Alabama will always hold a spot in my heart.”

Tyson came to Alabama as a four-star recruit in the 2019 class. Before joining the Crimson Tide, he threw for more than 6,500 yards and 69 touchdowns with 13 interceptions over 24 games starts for Hewitt-Trussville High School. Tyson’s 68.2 completion percentage over his high school career ranks second all-time at the Alabama 7A level.

Tyson is one of eight Alabama players who entered the NCAA transfer portal since the Crimson Tide’s 33-18 loss to Georgia in last week’s national championship game. Outside linebacker King Mwikuta announced his transfer to Arkansas State last week while receiver Javon Baker, tight end Jahleel Billingsley, offensive lineman Tommy Brown and linebackers Jaylen Moody, Shane Lee and Drew Sanders are all listed in the database without a new destination.