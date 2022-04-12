Former Alabama RB Camar Wheaton Announces Transfer to SMU

The five-star back did not see action for the Crimson Tide last season while nursing a meniscus injury.

A former Alabama running back has found a new home. Camar Wheaton announced his commitment to SMU on Tuesday afternoon, officially ending his one-year run with the Crimson Tide. The Garland, Texas native entered the NCAA transfer portal on Feb. 1.

Garland came to the Crimson Tide ranked as the top running back and the No. 9 overall player in last year’s SI99. He sat out his lone season with the Crimson Tide while nursing a meniscus injury he suffered last offseason.

“He was a real speedster,” Nick Saban said during his weekly radio show last September, “and really a guy that could have probably been helpful to us this year, as well.”

Even without Wheaton, Alabama returns one of the deepest backfields in the nation. The Crimson Tide returns redshirt junior Trey Sanders as well as juniors Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams. Alabama also brought in junior Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs as well as two four-star signees in Emmanuel Henderson and Jamarion Miller. All six of those backs were ranked in the top 100 of their respective recruiting classes.

Since the start of last season, Alabama has seen 12 scholarship players transfer to new schools, including Wheaton as well as receiver Javon Baker (Kentucky), defensive back Marcus Banks (Mississippi State), tight end Jahleel Billingsley (Texas), linebacker Jackson Bratton (UAB), offensive lineman Tommy Brown (Colorado), linebacker Shane Lee (Southern California), outside linebacker King Mwikuta (Arkansas State), offensive lineman Pierce Quick (Georgia Tech), outside linebacker Drew Sanders (Arkansas), quarterback Paul Tyson (Arizona State) and receiver Xavier Williams (Utah State).

Rising sophomore Agiye Hall entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week.