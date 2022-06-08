Former Alabama WR Javon Baker Headed to Central Florida

After a brief stop in Kentucky, former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker is headed to the Sunshine state as he announced his commitment to Central Florida on Wednesday. Baker originally transferred to Kentucky after spending his first two years in college at Alabama.

Baker appeared in 13 games during his sophomore season last year, recording seven receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. His lone touchdown came on a 24-yard reception from Jalen Milroe during Alabama’s 63-14 win over Southern Miss. Baker appeared in 20 games over his two years with the Crimson Tide, recording nine receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Baker joined Alabama as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. He was rated as the No. 200 player overall and the No. 34 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Baker is one of two receivers to transfer from Alabama this offseason, joining Agiye Hall who made way for Texas last month. The Crimson Tide also lost its three top receivers this offseason in Jameson Williams John Metchie III and Slade Bolden.

Alabama added two talented receivers from the transfer portal, bringing in Jermaine Burton from Georgia and Tyler Harrell from Louisville. The Crimson Tide also signed five freshmen receivers including SI99 members Kendrick Law (No. 33 overall), and Shazz Preston (No. 56 overall) as well as fellow four-star prospects Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond and Kobe Prentice.

In addition to the arrivals in the unit, Alabama returns juniors Traeshon Holden and Thaiu Jones-Bell as well as sophomores Ja'Corey Brooks, JoJo Earle and Christian Leary.