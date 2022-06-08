Skip to main content

Former Alabama WR Javon Baker Headed to Central Florida

After an eventful offseason, Baker has finally found a home in the Sunshine State.

After a brief stop in Kentucky, former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker is headed to the Sunshine state as he announced his commitment to Central Florida on Wednesday. Baker originally transferred to Kentucky after spending his first two years in college at Alabama.

Baker appeared in 13 games during his sophomore season last year, recording seven receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. His lone touchdown came on a 24-yard reception from Jalen Milroe during Alabama’s 63-14 win over Southern Miss. Baker appeared in 20 games over his two years with the Crimson Tide, recording nine receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Baker joined Alabama as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. He was rated as the No. 200 player overall and the No. 34 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Baker is one of two receivers to transfer from Alabama this offseason, joining Agiye Hall who made way for Texas last month. The Crimson Tide also lost its three top receivers this offseason in Jameson Williams John Metchie III and Slade Bolden.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alabama added two talented receivers from the transfer portal, bringing in Jermaine Burton from Georgia and Tyler Harrell from Louisville. The Crimson Tide also signed five freshmen receivers including SI99 members Kendrick Law (No. 33 overall), and Shazz Preston (No. 56 overall) as well as fellow four-star prospects Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond and Kobe Prentice.

In addition to the arrivals in the unit, Alabama returns juniors Traeshon Holden and Thaiu Jones-Bell as well as sophomores Ja'Corey Brooks, JoJo Earle and Christian Leary.

Gallery: Javon Baker

Javon Baker
Javon Baker at Arkansas
Javon Baker reaches up for a catch against Southern Miss
Javon Baker, Alabama practice, October 14, 2020
Javon Baker, Alabama scrimmage, April 2, 2021

Micah Morgan, 2022 ASWA Small College Athlete of the Year
ASWA

Spring Hill First Baseman Micah Morgan Named ASWA Small College Athlete of the Year

By Christopher Walsh1 hour ago
Will Anderson Jr. at Florida
All Things Bama

BamaCentral 22 for ‘22: Who Will Alabama's Team Captains Be This Season?

By Tony Tsoukalas5 hours ago
Cecil "Hootie" Ingram (left)
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 8, 2022

By Blake Byler13 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers
All Things Bama

BamaCentral 22 for ‘22: Which Alabama Records Will Bryce Young Break This Season

By Tony TsoukalasJun 7, 2022
Bryce Young
ASWA

Bryce Young Named the ASWA Amateur Athlete of the Year

By Christopher WalshJun 7, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates after a victory against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Which Alabama Team Overperformed Most This Season

By Tony TsoukalasJun 7, 2022
USATSI_18341723
All Things Bama

Reflecting on Alabama Baseball's 2022 Season

By Joey BlackwellJun 7, 2022
Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 7, 2022

By Joey BlackwellJun 7, 2022