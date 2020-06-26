Former Mississippi State, TCU Quarterback Logan Burnett Joining Crimson Tide

Late on Thursday night, former Mississippi State and TCU quarterback announced he would be joining the University of Alabama's roster as a walk-on.

During his time in Starkville, he was redshirted for the 2016 campaign and then saw action in six games during the 2017-2019 seasons. Burnett only threw two passes and completed both of them for a total 33 yards as a Bulldog.

The 6-foot-2, 200 pound signal caller entered the transfer portal last fall and, in January, transferred to TCU as a graduate transfer, but decided to leave in mid-April.

Burnett is a product of Bessemer Academy, where, as a senior, he threw for 2,752 yards and 25 touchdowns, while completing 75 percent of his passes, guiding the program to a perfect season and state championship. His efforts earned him the 2015 Wendy’s High School Heisman for the state of Alabama

He joins a quarterback room filled with three scholarship players in Mac Jones, Bryce Young, and Paul Tyson and three walk-ons in Braxton Barker, Jayden George, and Stone Hollenbach.

While Jones is expected to the lead the team when preseason practices get underway in early August, Young will fight for the starting job, and Burnett will provide experience and depth to a position room that could use it.