Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Former Mississippi State, TCU Quarterback Logan Burnett Joining Crimson Tide

Mississippi State Athletics

Tyler Martin

Late on Thursday night, former Mississippi State and TCU quarterback announced he would be joining the University of Alabama's roster as a walk-on. 

During his time in Starkville, he was redshirted for the 2016 campaign and then saw action in six games  during the 2017-2019 seasons. Burnett only threw two passes and completed both of them for a total 33 yards as a Bulldog. 

The 6-foot-2, 200 pound signal caller entered the transfer portal last fall and, in January, transferred to TCU as a graduate transfer, but decided to leave in mid-April. 

Burnett is a product of Bessemer Academy, where, as a senior, he threw for 2,752 yards and 25 touchdowns, while completing 75 percent of his passes, guiding the program to a perfect season and state championship. His efforts earned him the 2015 Wendy’s High School Heisman for the state of Alabama

He joins a quarterback room filled with three scholarship players in Mac Jones, Bryce Young, and Paul Tyson and three walk-ons in Braxton Barker, Jayden George, and Stone Hollenbach. 

While Jones is expected to the lead the team when preseason practices get underway in early August, Young will fight for the starting job, and Burnett will provide experience and depth to a position room that could use it.  

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What's Changing in Recruiting? Just About Everything

The Best of Sports Illustrated takes a long look at the challenges of recruiting during the coronavirus, and will sports wave goodbye to the handshake?

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Bus Boy Blues

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

All Things Bama Podcast: Bill Searcey Chronicles Story of Addiction, Faith, and Redemption

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 26, 2020

Your daily briefing for what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama Football Releases Powerful Video Concerning Racial Injustice

Alex Leatherwood wrote the script that players and coach Nick Saban read from

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Adds In-State 2022 Four-Star LB Robert Woodyard

Robert Woodard joins fellow four-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander as the two members of the programs 2022 recruiting class

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Derrick Henry vs. Trent Richardson

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

SEC Position Preview: Linebackers

With Dylan Moses returning, Alabama suddenly has a wealth of talent and experience in the interior

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Pooley Hubert

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with legendary player Pooley Hubert

Christopher Walsh

'This is My Battle': Lee Ozmint

Lee Ozmint reflects on his time at Alabama and his career path since he hung up his cleats at Alabama

Joey Blackwell