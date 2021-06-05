Fouts' Perfection Sends Alabama to WCWS Semifinals

Montana Fouts threw the sixth perfect game in WCWS history to beat No. 2 UCLA 6-0 in the Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY — The only difficulty Montana Fouts faced against the No. 2 team in the country Friday night was her own necklace getting tangled up in her protective mask.

Fouts was perfect, literally, as she did not allow one UCLA baserunner to reach in Alabama's 6-0 win to send the No. 3 Crimson Tide to the Women's College World Series semifinals.

On her 21st birthday, the junior pitcher sat down all 21 batters she faced, striking out 14 batters in just the sixth perfect game in WCWS history and the first since 2000.

Through two games in Oklahoma City, Fouts has given up one earned run on two hits with a combined 30 strikeouts. Similar to the opening-round win against Arizona, the Bruins had a ground out for the first out of the game and then Fouts struck out the next seven batters.

Alabama was 0-10 against UCLA in softball prior to Friday night's game.

As the visiting team, the Alabama offense immediately took any pressure off Fouts by giving her early run support with RBI hits from Bailey Hemphill and Jenna Johnson.

Kaylee Tow provided the big blast with a three-run home run in the fifth inning after the Bruins pitched around Hemphill for the second straight at bat to give Alabama a 5-0 lead.

The Alabama offense tacked on an extra run in the sixth inning with the help of some defensive miscues from the Bruins and aggressive base running from the Crimson Tide.

The six runs Alabama scored tied the most runs given up by UCLA starting pitcher Rachel Garcia. The redshirt senior pitcher is on the U.S. Olympic team and the 2019 collegiate softball player of the year. Alabama chased her from the circle after 5.2 innings.

It will certainly be a birthday to remember for Fouts as the Crimson Tide continues to roll through OKC.

This story will be updated.