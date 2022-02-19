Montana Fouts Shuts Out No. 8 Virginia Tech

The Alabama pitcher struck out 11 batters, and Abby Doerr had the clutch hit in the 1-0 victory.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Round one of the pitchers duel between No. 2 Alabama and No. 8 Virginia Tech goes to Montana Fouts and the Crimson Tide.

While Fouts and Hokies' starter Keely Rochard proved why they are two of the best pitchers in the country, it was Fouts who ultimately prevailed by not allowing a run. Alabama managed just two hits off Rochard, but had the timely hit to drive in a run to win 1-0 at Rhoads Stadium Friday night.

The lone run came off the bat of designated player Abby Doerr in the bottom of the second inning. Catcher Ally Shipman said Doerr always seems to come up clutch.

"It’s not by accident either," Fouts said about Doerr. "She’s one of the hardest workers on the team, and you can see it— her improvement every single day.”

Doerr would normally split time at catcher with Shipman, but experienced a setback with her knee right before the season started which has put her in a batting only role. As the designated player this season, she's hitting .308 with one home run and six RBIs.

"We always say somebody is going to come through eventually for us offensively, and tonight it was Abby," Murphy said.

Rochard was having a little bit of an issue with her control early in the game, walking four Crimson Tide batters in the first three innings. The second inning began with a leadoff walk, a fielder's choice and error put two runners on with one out for door. She poked a ball through the right side, and Bailey Dowling came around to score the game's only run.

After the third inning, Alabama managed just one baserunner when Ashley Prange led off the fourth with a single. Rochard started to get in more of a groove. Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said he liked the at-bats he saw from his team early in the game, but was disappointed in the inability to lay off pitches and put the ball in play as the game wore on.

Both Fouts and Rochard had 11 strikeouts each, with all 11 of Fouts' being swinging strikeouts. Murphy said she did a good job with pitch location once she got up in the count against the Hokies.

"They were an aggressive swinging team," Murphy said. "So when she was 0-2 [in the count], I thought she did a really good job of expanding the zone. She didn’t need to throw strikes.”

She didn't have to throw strikes because the Virginia Tech hitters were willing to chase the balls out of the zone on their own, particularly Fouts' deceptive rise ball. Through two starts on the season, Fouts has a .50 ERA with 25 strikeouts and no walks.

Fouts and Rochard met a few weeks ago, and the two star pitchers spent some time picking each others' brains. Fouts said she was grateful to share the field with the Virginia Tech pitcher Friday night.

Alabama improves to 6-0 after picking up two wins on day one of the Easton Bama Bash. The Crimson Tide and Hokies will play again Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. with the game broadcast on SECNetwork+.

This story will be updated with video.