Ga'Quincy 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry Details Decision to Roll with Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

"A winner." 

That's what Ga'Quincy McKinstry said, without hesitation, when asked of what the University of Alabama is getting with the 2021 defensive back. 

McKinstry, who pledged to the Crimson Tide on Sunday evening, had a recruitment that involved a plethora of schools, but Alabama coach Nick Saban and company ultimately beat out Auburn and LSU to land the services of the best player in the Yellow Hammer State. 

"I felt a lot of ways about about all three schools," McKinstry said. "I was close to committing to all three schools at one point, but it finally hit me that Alabama was the place for me. 

"I felt the most comfortable with Alabama. I can get developed there. I'm ready to go home and play for the goat. It doesn't get better than Nick Saban."

McKinstry, who has won two-state championships in football and one in basketball at Pinson Valley High School, is now the fifth defensive back in the Crimson Tide's 2021 recruiting class, joining safety Kaine Williams, JUCO corner Khyree Jackson, Devonta Smith, and Kadarius Calloway. 

"They want to use me all around the secondary," McKinstry said of Alabama plans to use him. "I can play multiple spots. They will use wherever I can help the team win." 

Along with Saban, the 6-foot-1, 175 pound prospect said that Crimson Tide basketball coach Nate Oats was pumped up to hear that 'Kool-Aid' was headed to Tuscaloosa. 

"I'll be playing both sports," McKinstry said. "Both coaches are cool with it. Coach Oats said he was excited to get a player like me. I mean, if I wasn't playing football, I would still be getting recruited by Alabama. There's no difference." 

What does he want to accomplish at the Capstone? 

"All of my dreams for real," McKinstry said. "Everything that I have in my mind. Just all of my dreams."

Here is what Sports Illustrated All-American had to say about McKinstry's game:

"McKinstry is one of the most gifted athletes in the class of 2021 in two sports, a rare feat at any age. He can legitimately be considered America’s top cornerback and contend as one of its top wide receivers and scoring guards all in the same breath. If and when he focused on one position, or sport, there isn’t much of an athletic ceiling in his game — the same reason his prospects in the secondary are so intriguing."

