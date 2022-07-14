Golden Eagles: Team USA Wins World Games 3-2 over Japan

HOOVER, Ala. — Thousands of people at the Hoover Met got exactly what they came for as a high popup was caught by pitcher Ally Carda, and Team USA secured the 3-2 win over Japan in the gold medal game of the World Games.

With the win, Team USA avenged the loss from last summer's Tokyo Olympics and won the 2022 WBSC World Championship. Alabama's Haylie McCleney and Montana Fouts are world champions.

"This one’s special," McCleney said. "The Olympics was amazing and I’m really glad I had that experience, but to be able to win a gold medal, to be declared a World Champion 20 minutes from my hometown. Like I said, you can't write it any better than this. I'm overwhelmed. God is so good."

McCleney went 1-3 on the night, but led Team USA in hits all week. She was named MVP of the tournament.

The decisive blow came off the bat of Janae Jefferson. With bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the second, she scorched a ball up the middle that brought in all three runners to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead.

Jefferson was part of Texas' WCWS finalist team this past season, and the veteran pitcher Carda said she enjoyed playing with Jefferson for the first time this week.

"It was awesome and big in that moment and just what we needed to kind of switch the momentum in our hands," Carda said about Jefferson's clutch double.

Carda recorded the final out and pitched the final 2.2 innings in relief of starter Monica Abbott. Both Carda and Abbott were part of the Olympic squad that lost to Japan last July. Before the final out, Carda had struck out five straight Japanese batters.

"I haven't been that fired up and excited for a win like that," Carda said. "I think coming off last year with the Olympics and everything, it just meant a little bit more to solidify the win tonight."

McCleney said that her and Fouts had a group text with Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy all week. Fouts said Murphy knew just the right thing and when to say it.

"He would just send us encouragement," McCleney said. "His support means all the world to us. He set me and Montana up for success on this team. It's a growth process for us, and I wouldn't be here without him."

Fouts didn't appear in Wednesday night's win, but was warming up in the bullpen in the fifth and sixth innings and said she was ready to come in if needed. Overall, she pitched five innings at the World Games, only allowing one hit with 13 strikeouts.

When asked if winning a gold medal felt like she though it would, Fouts answer was simple. "Better."

Katie Windham, BamaCentral

Japan and USA have a long rivalry in international softball, and this was just the latest chapter in an ongoing story. McCleney was nearly at a lost for word after the game because of what this moment meant for her.

"Being able to play on our home turf and be declared a world champion, there’s really nothing like it," McCleney said. "I’m just super proud of our team, we’re a young team. I’m just overwhelmed right now. I’m so happy."