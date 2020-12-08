Henry Ruggs III is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The Las Vegas Raiders wideout walked off the New York Jets on a game-winning 46-yard touchdown catch with five seconds remaining

It hasn't been the rookie season that Henry Ruggs III has hoped for, but on Sunday afternoon, he gave the Las Vegas Raiders a moment they had been looking for all season and showed why he was worthy of a first-round pick.

Trailing the winless New York Jets with less than a minute left, quarterback Derek Carr hit Ruggs in stride for a 46-yard touchdown catch with five seconds on the clock to secure the 31-28 win and keep the team's playoff hopes alive.

Ruggs ended the game with three catches for 84 yards and that score. He is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for his season-saving efforts.

Honorable mention

Washington wide receiver Cam Sims caught five passes for 92 yards in the team's 23-17 win over the previously-undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tua Tagovailoa went 26-of-39 passing for 296 yards and one touchdowns as the Miami Dolphins beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 19-7. On the year, he is 4-1 as the Dolphins' starter.

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey recorded seven tackles, broke up two passes, and forced two fumbles last Wednesday against the Steelers.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace tallied up 10 tackles and one quarterback hurry on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.

Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley combined for 11 catches and 202 yards in the Atlanta Falcons' 21-16 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

