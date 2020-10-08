SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Hey Coach With Nick Saban Radio Show Live Updates: Ole Miss

Tyler Martin

It is Thursday evening so that means it's time for another edition of 'Hey Coach with Nick Saban.' 

Host Eli Gold is broadcasting from Baumhower's Victory Grille in Tuscaloosa where University of Alabama women's basketball coach Kristy Curry and football coach Nick Saban are scheduled to make appearances.

Saban is set to appear at 7 p.m (CT). 

Follow along here for live updates: 

  • Curry has joined the show has said there is a special hunger with this group given how last year finished for the Crimson Tide, missing out on the NCAA tournament due to the coronavirus.
  • Curry notes that senior forward Jasmine Walker has been lights out in practice recently.
THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: That's All Folks

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

TideNTrue

Alabama Players in the NFL Week 5 Tracker: Games Rescheduled Due to Coronavirus Issues

Numerous former Crimson Tide players in the NFL may be out of action this week for a variety of reasons

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

First Coastal Watches, Warnings Issued for Hurricane Delta; Alabama at Ole Miss in Projected Path

Tropical Storm Delta turned into Hurricane Delta and continues to strengthen while heading toward the Gulf Coast later this week

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Throwback Thursday: Alabama's 1965 Title Run was Nearly Derailed by Ole Miss

Two fourth-quarter scoring drives against Ole Miss were all that kept the 1965 Crimson Tide from being knocked out of the national-title picture

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban Explains Hurricane Delta Situation, Wishes to Play on Saturday

The Crimson Tide coach laid it all out to members of the media on Wednesday evening

Joey Blackwell

by

Htrese

Nick Saban Discusses Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Defends Offensive Line

The Crimson Tide's head coach spoke with the media on Wednesday in the SEC's weekly coaches teleconference

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

There's No Secret To Where Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss Will Attack the Alabama Defense

All Things CW looks at the obvious matchup Lane Kiffin will try and take advantage of when Alabama visits Ole Miss on Saturday

Christopher Walsh

Alabama/Ole Miss Kickoff Time Moved Back Due to Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta has forced the Crimson Tide and Rebels to move kickoff on Saturday

Tyler Martin

Alabama Football Hopes To Avoid Letdown Against Ole Miss: "We Need to Continue to Improve Our Mental Toughness"

In his final press conference of the week, Nick Saban gave his thoughts on his team has handled preparations for Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin's maturation, and more

Tyler Martin

Practice Report: Alabama Practices with Wet Footballs in Preparation for Rainy Weather at Ole Miss

The Crimson Tide are preparing for a potential downpour as Hurricane Delta approaches the Gulf Coast

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell