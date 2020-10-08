Hey Coach With Nick Saban Radio Show Live Updates: Ole Miss

It is Thursday evening so that means it's time for another edition of 'Hey Coach with Nick Saban.'

Host Eli Gold is broadcasting from Baumhower's Victory Grille in Tuscaloosa where University of Alabama women's basketball coach Kristy Curry and football coach Nick Saban are scheduled to make appearances.

Saban is set to appear at 7 p.m (CT).

Follow along here for live updates:

Curry has joined the show has said there is a special hunger with this group given how last year finished for the Crimson Tide, missing out on the NCAA tournament due to the coronavirus.