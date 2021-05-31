How to Watch Alabama at the NCAA Baseball Ruston Regional

The Crimson Tide will be playing its first game against regional host Louisiana Tech on Friday

On Monday, Alabama baseball was selected to participate in its first NCAA Regional since 2014.

Alabama will no doubt have its hands full, as the Crimson Tide was selected as a No. 3 seed in the Ruston Regional. Alabama will be joined by host Louisiana Tech, NC State and Rider.

Including the SEC Tournament, Alabama baseball finished the season with a record of 31-24 — its two wins in Hoover pushing the Crimson Tide past the 30-win mark and no doubt making a difference in the committee's eyes.

Alabama will be making its 25th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and its first appearance since 2014. The Crimson Tide holds a 70-49 (.588) overall record in the NCAA Tournament, including a 56-35 (.615) mark in Regionals. Alabama has claimed seven Regional Championships in program history including titles in 1950, 1983, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2006, 2010.

Here's everything you need to know regarding how to watch Alabama baseball at this weekend's Ruston Regional:

How to Watch Alabama Baseball vs NC State at the Ruston Regional

When: 1 p.m. CT on Friday, June 4

TV: ESPN3

Online: ESPN app

Alabama 2021 Regular-Season Review: The Crimson Tide finished the season with an overall record of 29-22, including a 12-17 record in the SEC. While pitching has been a struggle all season, the Crimson Tide bats have been fairly productive until recently. Third baseman Zane Denton has frequently been a contributor on offense, leading the team with a .317 batting average and totaling 63 hits with 36 runs and 38 RBIs. In terms of power, catcher Sam Praytor leads Alabama with 13 home runs as well as RBIs with 44 on the season.

Crimson Tide SEC Tournament Recap: Alabama began it's SEC Tournament run with a 9-3 defeat of South Carolina in the first round, advancing to double-elimination play. The Crimson Tide's most important win of the tournament came the next day when it downed No. 4 Tennessee 3-2 in 11 innings. However, its final two games of the tournament were not as fortunate. Alabama first lost to No. 13 Florida 7-2, then 11-0 in a rematch with a vengeful Tennessee team. While its last two games of the tournament didn't go as well as its first two, the Crimson Tide are hopeful that its deep run will be enough to warrant it a bid to a regional on Monday.

Alabama College World Series History: While Alabama has never won a CWS, it has appeared in the event a grand total of five times dating back to 1950. The Crimson Tide has finished runner-up twice — 1983 and 1997. Alabama's last appearance in Omaha was in 1999, when the No. 5-seed Crimson Tide was ousted in the semifinals by No. 1-seed Miami.

2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament Schedule:

Selection show: 11 a.m. CT on Monday, May 31, on ESPN2

Regionals: Friday, June 4 through Monday, June 7

Super Regionals: Friday, June 11 through Monday, June 14

CWS Opening Celebration Day — Friday, June 18

First day of CWS games — Saturday, June 19

CWS Finals — Start Monday, June 28 (best out of 3)