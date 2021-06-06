How to Watch: Alabama Baseball vs Louisiana Tech in the Ruston Regional Semifinal

It's current coach versus former coach as Brad Bohannon and his Crimson Tide take on Mitch Gaspard and his Bulldogs

Another day, another elimination game for Alabama baseball.

After dropping Game 1 by a margin of 8-1 to NC State, the Crimson Tide rebounded in its first elimination game against Rider. Thanks in large part to a solid complete-game performance on the mound by Dylan Smith, Alabama downed Rider 3-1 to avoid elimination in the losers' bracket and advance to the Ruston Regional semifinals and a date with regional host and No. 1 seed Louisiana Tech.

The Bulldogs took care of business against Rider in its opening game of the regional, clobbering the Broncs 18-2. However, an 8-3 loss at the hands of NC State on Saturday sent the Bulldogs to the losers' bracket and a date with destiny vs the Crimson Tide.

One of the top storylines of the game will be LA Tech assistant coach Mitch Gaspard, who spent a combined 15 years in Tuscaloosa as an assistant and head coach of Alabama baseball.

In an interview with BamaCentral's Joey Blackwell this past week, Gaspard detailed his assessment of the Crimson Tide.

"They’ve got some real grit about them," Gaspard said of the Crimson Tide. "I know what Alabama guys are and I know what they’re all about and they’re going to be a tough group that’s going to play their butt off and that’s kind of what their program’s always been built on and always will be. You know what you’re going to get when you see Alabama show up in a regional.

"I really am excited for Coach Bo and his staff because I know it’s been tough to get to this point and that this is a great building block for him moving forward and these players. It’s a special place for me and I like to see them have success. I’d like to see them win a couple but obviously we hope that the Bulldogs come out on top this weekend for us.”

Here's everything you need to now about the Crimson Tide vs the Bulldogs:

How to Watch Alabama Baseball vs Louisiana Tech at the Ruston Regional

When: 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 6

TV: SEC Network

Online: ESPN app

Alabama 2021 Regular-Season Review: The Crimson Tide finished the season with an overall record of 29-22, including a 12-17 record in the SEC. While pitching has been a struggle all season, the Crimson Tide bats have been fairly productive until recently. Third baseman Zane Denton has frequently been a contributor on offense, leading the team with a .317 batting average and totaling 63 hits with 36 runs and 38 RBIs. In terms of power, catcher Sam Praytor leads Alabama with 13 home runs as well as RBIs with 44 on the season.

Crimson Tide Ruston Regional Recap: After dropping Game 1 to NC State 8-1, Alabama rallied in its elimination game against Rider, downing the Broncs 3-1 with a dominant complete game pitched by Dylan Smith. Should Alabama defeat regional host LA Tech, the Crimson Tide will have to once again face the Wolfpack — this time in back-to-back games — to advance to the winner of the Fayetteville Regional.

Alabama College World Series History: While Alabama has never won a CWS, it has appeared in the event a grand total of five times dating back to 1950. The Crimson Tide has finished runner-up twice — 1983 and 1997. Alabama's last appearance in Omaha was in 1999, when the No. 5-seed Crimson Tide was ousted in the semifinals by No. 1-seed Miami.

2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament Schedule:

Selection show: 11 a.m. CT on Monday, May 31, on ESPN2

Regionals: Friday, June 4 through Monday, June 7

Super Regionals: Friday, June 11 through Monday, June 14

CWS Opening Celebration Day — Friday, June 18

First day of CWS games — Saturday, June 19

CWS Finals — Start Monday, June 28 (best out of 3)