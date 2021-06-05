How to Watch: Alabama Baseball vs Rider at the NCAA Ruston Regional

The Crimson Tide and the Broncs are set for the first elimination game of the regional

It's a battle of the beaten in Ruston.

No. 3 seed Alabama baseball took a tumble during Saturday's first round of the Ruston Regional, falling 8-1 to No. 2 seed NC State. With one loss under its belt, the Crimson Tide will now take on No. 4 seed Rider in an elimination game on Saturday.

With both teams backed into a corner and neither wanting to exit the tournament without a fight, it's sure to be a good one at J.C. Love Field inside Pat Patterson Park on Saturday afternoon.

While Friday's game was a rough one for Alabama — the Crimson Tide pitchers gave up a combined total of five home runs — the day was much worse for the Broncs. While Rider only gave up three home runs to No. 1 seed Louisiana Tech, the Broncs lost 18-2 at the Love Shack.

With both Alabama and Rider being sent to the loser's bracket with their tails tucked between their legs, it's win or go home on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about Alabama baseball's elimination game in the Ruston Regional:

How to Watch Alabama Baseball vs Rider at the Ruston Regional

When: 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 5

TV: ESPN3

Online: ESPN app

Alabama 2021 Regular-Season Review: The Crimson Tide finished the season with an overall record of 29-22, including a 12-17 record in the SEC. While pitching has been a struggle all season, the Crimson Tide bats have been fairly productive until recently. Third baseman Zane Denton has frequently been a contributor on offense, leading the team with a .317 batting average and totaling 63 hits with 36 runs and 38 RBIs. In terms of power, catcher Sam Praytor leads Alabama with 13 home runs as well as RBIs with 44 on the season.

Crimson Tide SEC Tournament Recap: Alabama began it's SEC Tournament run with a 9-3 defeat of South Carolina in the first round, advancing to double-elimination play. The Crimson Tide's most important win of the tournament came the next day when it downed No. 4 Tennessee 3-2 in 11 innings. However, its final two games of the tournament were not as fortunate. Alabama first lost to No. 13 Florida 7-2, then 11-0 in a rematch with a vengeful Tennessee team. While its last two games of the tournament didn't go as well as its first two, the Crimson Tide are hopeful that its deep run will be enough to warrant it a bid to a regional on Monday.

Alabama College World Series History: While Alabama has never won a CWS, it has appeared in the event a grand total of five times dating back to 1950. The Crimson Tide has finished runner-up twice — 1983 and 1997. Alabama's last appearance in Omaha was in 1999, when the No. 5-seed Crimson Tide was ousted in the semifinals by No. 1-seed Miami.

2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament Schedule:

Selection show: 11 a.m. CT on Monday, May 31, on ESPN2

Regionals: Friday, June 4 through Monday, June 7

Super Regionals: Friday, June 11 through Monday, June 14

CWS Opening Celebration Day — Friday, June 18

First day of CWS games — Saturday, June 19

CWS Finals — Start Monday, June 28 (best out of 3)