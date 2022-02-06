How to Watch: Alabama Basketball at Ole Miss

Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's trip to Oxford, Miss., including TV listings and matchup information.

After upsetting then-No. 4 Baylor on Jan. 29, Alabama basketball was brought back down to earth last week with back-to-back double-digit losses to No. 1 Auburn and No. 5 Kentucky.

The Crimson Tide’s struggles from beyond the arc continued as it has shot a combined 26.97% (89 of 330) since the beginning of SEC play on Dec. 29. That included a dismal 3 of 30 from deep during Saturday’s 66-55 loss to Kentucky on Saturday. Alabama (14-9, 4-6 in the SEC) will look to turn things around on Wednesday as it travels to Ole Miss (12-11, 3-7).

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday’s matchup between the Crimson Tide and Rebels.

How to Watch:

Who: Alabama at Ole Miss

When: 7:30. CT, Wednesday

Where: Pavilion at Ole Miss

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide recorded a season-low points total in its 66-55 loss to No. 5 Kentucky. Alabama’s 55 points are its lowest total since a 69-50 defeat at Missouri during Nate Oats’ first season as head coach in 2020. Against Kentucky, Alabama shot 28.1% from the floor, including 10% (3 of 30) from beyond the arc. The Crimson Tide’s overall field-goal percentage was its lowest since it shot 26.2 percent against Auburn in February 2011. Alabama’s 10% success rate from deep is tied for the second-worst in Division I this season among teams with at least 30 attempts.

Last time out, Ole Miss: The Rebels suffered a 62-57 overtime defeat to Florida at home. Ole Miss led by nine points at the half before allowing the Gators to rally back after the break. It was the Rebels’ first full game since losing freshman point guard Daeshun Ruffin to a season-ending knee injury. Ole Miss was led by sophomore guard Matthew Murrell, who scored 14 points while going 4 of 10 from beyond the arc.

The series: Alabama holds a 124-58 advantage in its all-time series against Ole Miss. The first meeting between the two schools occurred in 1921 when the Rebels beat the Crimson Tide 31-18 in Oxford, Miss. Alabama has won the last four meetings between the two schools, spanning back to 2019. Last season the Crimson Tide beat the Rebels 82-64 inside Coleman Coliseum.