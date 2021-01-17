How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at LSU Tigers, TV, Time, Online

The Crimson Tide will look to stay unbeaten in conference play as it takes on the No. 2 team in the SEC in the Tigers

For the second straight year, LSU will be taking on an Alabama team that has just suffered an injury to a key player.

However, this time the player in question won't miraculously return to the court.

While Herbert Jones was able to play last time against the Tigers in Coleman Coliseum on Feb. 15, 2020 — wearing a cast on his fractured wrist — he was able to tally six points including two free throws in the last minute to give Alabama the win.

For grad-student Jordan Bruner, that opportunity will not be available.

Bruner suffered a torn meniscus last Tuesday at Kentucky. With the recovery estimated to be four to six weeks, his presence will be missed for the Alabama roster.

However, all is not lost for Alabama.

Since Bruner's absence, several Crimson Tide players have stepped up in his place. Chiefly among these players is John Petty Jr., who had a relatively slow start to the season. Since Jones went down at Kentucky, Petty has led the Crimson Tide in points in both matchups with 23 points against the Wildcats and 17 points on Saturday afternoon against Arkansas.

For LSU, freshman guard Cameron Thomas and sophomore forward Trendon Watford will provide Alabama with a lot of issues. Thomas and Watford are currently first and second on the team in points, with Watford also second on the team in rebounds with 77.

The Tigers have a solid roster this season and it will definitely give the Crimson Tide some trouble on Tuesday.

Alabama is currently first in the SEC with an overall record of 11-3 and a conference record of 6-0. LSU is 10-2 overall, with an SEC record of 5-1.

Regardless of the outcome, Tuesday night has the potential to be one of the best SEC matchups of the season.

Alabama at LSU

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

When: 8 p.m. CT, Tuesday

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: ESPN.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide won its seventh-consecutive game — making it 6-0 in Southeastern Conference play — by defeating Arkansas inside Coleman Coliseum 90-59 on Saturday afternoon. Senior guard John Petty Jr. led the team in points with 17, while freshman guard Josh Primo had the most rebounds with five. Senior wing Herb Jones played 22 minutes despite dislocating a finger against Kentucky, tallying 13 points on offense and a block and two steals on defense. Sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly also returned to the court for the first time in two weeks due to an unspecified medical condition. While Quinerly did not look like his usual self, he will no doubt benefit from the minutes that he played heading into LSU.

Last time out, LSU: The Tigers squeaked past South Carolina in LSU's second game of a three-game home stand, defeating the Gamecocks 85-50. The Tigers had four players shoot for double-digit points, including freshman guard Cameron Thomas, who led the team with 25 points. LSU star forward Trendon Watford — who hails from Mountain Brook, Ala. — tallied 23 points of his own in addition to seven rebounds and two steals. While Alabama fans might not be happy to hear this, a close win over a lower team in the SEC like South Carolina could be just what LSU needed to put an uptick in the team's effort heading into Tuesday night.

The series: This will be the 133rd meeting, with Alabama owning a 80-52 edge in the series. The Crimson Tide has won six of the last nine meetings with the Tigers, with LSU's three wins coming in a two-game season sweep in 2018-2019 and its first meeting against Alabama in the second half of the 2019-2020 season. The Crimson Tide has won three of the last five meetings at Pete Maravich, but has been unable to win for the last two visits. As far as all-time points differential, Alabama scores on average 73.1 points per game against LSU, while the Tigers put up an average of 71 points per game — a difference of 2.1 in favor of the Crimson Tide.

More on the last meeting: Kira Lewis Jr. and Jaden Shackelford tallied 27 and 26 points each, respectively, taking down LSU in Coleman Coliseum 88-82. The Tigers entered the game ranked No. 25 in the country, propelled forward by the teams freshman phenom Trendan Watford. While Lewis and Shackelford led the team in points, it was wing Herbert Jones who was the main story from the game. Playing with a cast on his wrist due to a fracture, Jones totaled six points — two of them being game-winning free throws in the final minutes to put Alabama just out of reach of LSU.