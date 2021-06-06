How to Watch: Alabama Softball vs Florida State at the Women's College World Series

The Crimson Tide needs to win just one more game to reach the championship series for the third time in program history

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Everything is falling into place for No. 3 Alabama.

The Crimson Tide won its first two games in the Women's College World Series behind the arm of Montana Fouts, who threw the fifth perfect game in the tournament's history on Friday.

Meanwhile, Florida State played well into the wee hours of Sunday morning in an elimination game against Oklahoma State. The game concluded after 2 a.m.

Alabama knows the grind of having to play your way out of the loser's bracket. It did it in 2019, and did fight back through to reach the semifinals, and was a win away from playing in the championship.

The situation is much better this time around. Although it might have been a late night Saturday for head coach Patrick Murphy, who planned to watch Florida State vs. Oklahoma State, which was scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

Fouts has pitched both games of the WCWS and is rested, but Murphy could opt to throw Lexi Kilfoyl against the Seminoles and save Fouts for a possible if-necessary game or for the championship series.

The WCWS and the country is still buzzing about Fouts' perfect game against UCLA on Friday. Everyone except Fouts.

"I honestly wasn't really thinking about it. I don't think you can think like that as a pitcher, as a player or even in the stands really, because I feel like I'm a superstitious person, but I don't know," she said. "I as just locked in each pitch because I know that one swing away they have momentum, they're a great hitting team, great pitching staff, we respect them so much."

Here is what you need to know about the semifinal matchup.

How to Watch Alabama Softball vs Florida State in the Women's College World Series

When: 2:30 p.m. CT (if necessary, 8:30 p.m.) Sunday, June 6

TV: ESPN (ESPN2 for if-necessary game)

Online: ESPN app

Last time out: Montana Fouts sat down 21 straight UCLA batters with 14 strikeouts to complete the perfect game in the 6-0 win. The offense gave her the run support with a three-run home run from Kaylee Tow and an RBI double from Bailey Hemphill.

Alabama WCWS history: The Crimson Tide has made more appearances in Oklahoma City than any other SEC team, three ahead of second-place Florida. The Crimson Tide has won its first two games to reach the semifinals four times in 13 appearances: 2011, 2012, 2014, and this season. Alabama reached the title game twice (12 and 14) and won the championship in 2012.

2021 Women's College World Series: Results/Schedule

Thursday, June 3

Game 1: James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3

Game 2: Oklahoma State 3, Georgia 2

Game 3: Alabama 5, Arizona 1

Game 4: UCLA 4, Florida State 0

Friday, June 4

Game 5: James Madison 2, Oklahoma State 1

Game 6: Alabama 6, UCLA 0

Saturday, June 5

Game 7: Oklahoma 8, Georgia 0

Game 8: Florida State 4, Arizona 3

Game 9: Oklahoma 10, UCLA 3

Game 10: Florida State 4, Oklahoma State 2

Sunday, June 6

Game 11: James Madison vs. Oklahoma | noon | ESPN

Game 12: Alabama vs. Florida State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 13: Game 11 teams (if necessary) | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 14: Game 12 teams (if necessary) | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Championship Finals

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 7| ESPN

Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 | ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 | ESPN