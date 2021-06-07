How to Watch: Alabama vs. Florida State at Women's College World Series

Alabama trying to bounce back after a sluggish performance against Seminoles to reach championship series for the third time in program history

OKLAHOMA CITY -- You can't always be perfect. Alabama softball found that out quickly Sunday.

Montana Fouts made huge news Friday after she sat down 21 UCLA batters to throw the fifth perfect game in Women's College World Series history.

Alabama had momentum and a day of rest heading into Sunday's showdown with No. 10 Florida State.

Then the rain hit, and after a nearly three-hour delay, Alabama was washed away by the pitching efforts of Caylan Arnold and Kathryn Sandercock, who combined for a two-hit shutout, 2-0.

"Maybe the delay hurt us a little bit," Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. "I don't know, because I thought we were ready to go. And then you have to sit back and wait a little bit and come back out."

Alabama needs to beat the Seminoles on Monday to reach the championship series, which starts Tuesday. James Madison and Oklahoma are playing in the earlier semifinal.

Lexi Kilfoyl took the loss, allowing two runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts. There won't be any surprise with who gets the ball in the second meeting with FSU.

Fouts, on two days rest has allowed just one run and two hits in 14 innings with 30 strikeouts.

As far as Alabama hitters are concerned, seeing Arnold and Sandercock in the first matchup is actually a good thing.

"We got to see both their pitchers tonight," Morgan said. "It's going to be beneficial for tomorrow. Tomorrow it's you win or you lose. So we're going to be ready."

How to Watch Alabama Softball vs Florida State in the Women's College World Series

When: 6 p.m. CT Monday, June 7

TV: ESPN

Online: ESPN app

Alabama WCWS recap: The Crimson Tide bolted out of the gate in the opener with a 5-1 win Thursday against Arizona behind a dominating performance in the circle from Montana Fouts. She tied her career-high with 16 strikeouts and allowed just two hits. Abby Doerr hit a two-run home run and Bailey Hemphill hit a solo homer. Maddie Morgan added an RBI double.

Fouts sat down 21 straight UCLA batters with 14 strikeouts to complete the perfect game in the 6-0 win on Friday. The offense gave her the run support with a three-run home run from Kaylee Tow and an RBI double from Hemphill.

Alabama WCWS history: The Crimson Tide has made more appearances in Oklahoma City than any other SEC team, three ahead of second-place Florida. The Crimson Tide has won its first two games to reach the semifinals four times in 13 appearances: 2011, 2012, 2014, and this season. Alabama reached the title game twice (12 and 14) and won the championship in 2012.

2021 Women's College World Series: Results/Schedule

Thursday, June 3

Game 1: James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3

Game 2: Oklahoma State 3, Georgia 2

Game 3: Alabama 5, Arizona 1

Game 4: UCLA 4, Florida State 0

Friday, June 4

Game 5: James Madison 2, Oklahoma State 1

Game 6: Alabama 6, UCLA 0

Saturday, June 5

Game 7: Oklahoma 8, Georgia 0

Game 8: Florida State 4, Arizona 3

Game 9: Oklahoma 10, UCLA 3

Game 10: Florida State 4, Oklahoma State 2

Sunday, June 6

Game 11: Oklahoma xx, James Madison xx

Game 12: Florida State 2, Alabama 0

Monday, June 7

Game 13: James Madison vs. Oklahoma | 3 p.m. | ESPN

Game 14: Alabama vs. Florida State | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Championship Finals

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 | ESPN

Game 2: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 | ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, June 10 | ESPN