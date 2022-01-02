How to Watch Alabama vs. Georgia in the CFP National Championship Game

Everything you need to know about the rematch between the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs with the College Football Playoff title on the line, including kickoff time and TV listings.

If it feels like this matchup just happened, it is because it did.

A little over a month since the two teams met in the SEC title game in Atlanta, No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia will rematch in Indianapolis, this time with a national championship on the line.

It is also a rematch of the 2018 College Football Playoff title game between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs when Alabama came away with the 26-23 overtime victory on the walk-off pass from Tua Tagovailoa to DeVonta Smith.

This is Georgia's first CFP title game appearance since that 2018 game and second overall. It is Alabama's sixth CFP national championship appearance in eight years with three national championships.

Here's everything you need to know about No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia.

How to Watch CFP National Title Game

Who: No. 1 Alabama vs No. 3 Georgia, College Football Playoff National Championship Game

When: 7 p.m. CT, Monday, Jan. 10

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: ESPN or Fubo.TV (Start with a 7-day free trial)

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Georgia -2.5

Series: The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs have met a total of 71 times, with Alabama holding a 42-25-4 advantage in the series. The Crimson Tide currently has a seven-game winning streak over the Bulldogs dating back to 2008. Kirby Smart has faced Alabama four times as the head coach, and does not have any wins.

Most recently, the two teams met on Dec. 4 in the SEC Championship game with Alabama coming away with the 41-24 victory. In that game, Georgia was undefeated and No. 1 with the Crimson Tide coming away with the upset win. Bryce Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns, locking up the Hesiman that day. It was the same final score of the 2020 regular season matchup in Bryant-Denny Stadium

Last time out: Alabama handled business against No. 4 Cincinnati in the CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Behind a 204-yard rushing performance from Brian Robinson Jr. and stifling defensive pressure, the Crimson Tide beat the Bearcats 27-6 to grab a spot in the national championship for the second year in a row.

Down in Miami in the other semifinal, Georgia had complete control over No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl. Stetson Bennett III had over 300 passing yards, and the Georgia defense forced three turnovers in the 34-11 win over the Wolverines to secure the rematch with Alabama.