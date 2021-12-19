How to Watch C.M. Newton Classic: No. 6 Alabama Basketball vs Davidson, Time, TV

Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's Tuesday neutral site matchup vs the Wildcats, including tipoff time and TV listings.

It has been a wild few days around college basketball and in Tuscaloosa when it comes to scheduling. After months with little to no cancellations due to COVID in college and professional sports, dozens of games have been altered this past week.

Alabama was originally slated to face Colorado State on Tuesday in the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham. Early on Friday, Colorado State cancelled its Saturday game because of COVID issues within the program, and then by the end of the day Friday, Alabama was looking for a new opponent.

The Crimson Tide found a new opponent in the Davidson Wildcats. Davidson was supposed to play Loyola-Chicago on Tuesday, but that game was cancelled because of COVID issues within Loyola's program which made them available to play the Crimson Tide on Tuesday.

With that, here's everything you need to know about Alabama vs Davidson:

How to Watch C.M. Newton Classic: No. 6 Alabama Basketball vs Davidson

Who: Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) vs Davidson Wildcats (8-2)

When: 6 p.m. CT, Tuesday, December 21

Where: Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, AL

TV: SECNetwork+

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: TBD

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide managed to overcome a sloppy start and slow shooting night to beat Jacksonville State 65-59 in Coleman Coliseum. Keon Ellis led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Alabama.

Last time out, Davidson: The Wildcats were actually in the middle of playing their game against Radford when the schedule change was announced to play Alabama. Davidson had a convincing 74-54 win over Radford with junior guard Foster Loyer leading the way with 24 points for the Wildcats. Davidson had four of its five starters finish in double-figures.