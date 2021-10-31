Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

    While the rivalry between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers might have taken a backseat on the schedule this season, it's always a good time when the two juggernaut programs of the SEC West clash on the first Saturday of November.
    Author:

    It's a game that, in a typical season, fans of both programs would have circled on their calendars. This year, though, things are a little different.

    While Alabama is up to its usual success with a 7-1 overall record and a 4-1 record in SEC play, the same cannot be said for LSU. Through eight games this season, the Tigers are 4-4 with a 2-3 record in the conference.

    In fact, the situation has been so rough in Baton Rouge that it has cost head coach Ed Orgeron his job less than two season after he led LSU to an undefeated season and a national title.

    All of that being said, it's still Alabama vs LSU, and that still means something. While the rivalry might have taken a downward turn in intensity over the last two season, Crimson Tide fans still haven't forgotten their team's narrow loss in 2019. For the LSU faithful, it's one of its final chances at redemption this season.

    How to Watch Alabama vs LSU

    Who: LSU at Alabama

    When: TBD on Saturday, Nov. 6

    Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

    TV: Fubo.TV (Start with a 7-day free trial), channel TBD.

    The game will be at 6 CT p.m. on ESPN. 

    Opening line per SI Sportsbook: TBD

    Series: The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 54-26-5. Under Nick Saban, Alabama has won 11 of the teams' 15 meetings since his arrival in Tuscaloosa in 2007, including a 21-0 victory in the 2012 BSC National Championship Game.

    Last time out: Both Alabama and LSU are coming off of bye weeks, but the two programs experienced very different outcomes in Week 8. The Crimson Tide handled the Tennessee Volunteers with relative ease, downing them 52-24 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. For LSU, the Tigers experienced their third conference loss of the season, losing at Ole Miss 31-17.

    The last time these two teams met was in the 10-game, conference-only season of 2020 that was abbreviated due to COVID-19. Alabama took the trip to Baton Rouge and deftly took care of business over LSU, 55-17. Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones completed 20-of-28 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns on the night, with Heisman Trophy-winner DeVonta Smith catching three of those touchdowns.

    On the ground, running back Najee Harris rushed for 145 yards off of 21 carries and crossed the goal line three times.

    SEC Schedule

    Saturday, Nov. 6 | All times CT

    LSU at No. 4 Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN, FUBO.TV

    Mississippi State at Arkansas, 3 p.m. , SEC Network, FUBO.TV

    Missouri at No. 1 Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN, FUBO.TV

    Tennessee at No. 15 Kentucky, 6 p.m.,TV ESPN2, FUBO.TV

    Liberty at No. 12 Ole Miss, 11 a.m., SEC Network, FUBO.TV

    Florida at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network, FUBO.TV

    No. 19 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., CBS, FUBO.TV

