How to Watch No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at South Carolina Gamecocks

How will the Crimson Tide respond following its first conference loss of the season against the Gamecocks?

Even after a road loss to No. 18 Missouri over the weekend, the University of Alabama men's basketball team still sits at least three games above everyone else in the Southeastern Conference standings at 10-1.

But how will the Crimson Tide respond after its first league defeat?

Coach Nate Oats and company now travel to Columbia, S.C. to face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m (CT) inside Colonial Life Arena, which will air on SEC Network.

Alabama's loss to the Tigers should be used as a wake-up call as the Crimson Tide are now losers of two of its last three after winning 10 straight.

For the Gamecocks (5-7, 3-5 SEC), coach Frank Martin's squad is in a rut as South Carolina has lost five of its last seven games, most recently, one at home to Mississippi State, 75-59.

However, it upset No. 22 Florida on the road last Tuesday night.

South Carolina is led by junior guard AJ Lawson who is the team leader in points (17.2) and steals (1.5). Two other Gamecocks are averaging double-figures in points as well, forward Keyshawn Bryant (14.4) and guard Jermaine Couisnard (11.2).

What might bode well in Alabama's favor is that the Gamecocks have the second-worst scoring defense in the SEC, giving up 75.5 points per game.

No. 10 Alabama at South Carolina

Where: Colonial Life Arena

When: 5:30 p.m, CT, Tuesday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: ESPN.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide suffered its first conference loss of the year, dropping a road contest to No. 18 Missouri, 68-65. Alabama fell down by as many as 22 with just over 13 minutes remaining only to cut the deficit to one with 1:11 to play. Guard Jaden Shackelford scored a team-high 15 points, while guards Keon Ellis (12), Jahvon Quinerly (12), and John Petty Jr. (11) joined him in double figures.

Last time out, South Carolina: The Gamecocks lost their fifth game in their last seven outings, falling 75-59 to Mississippi State. South Carolina was not able to overcome 29 points from Bulldogs guard D.J Stewart Jr. AJ Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant led the Gamecocks with 13 points apiece.

The series: This will be the 46th meeting between both schools. Alabama has won seven of the last eight times dating back to Feb. 2, 2015. The Crimson Tide has also won the last two games in Columbia. Overall, Alabama holds a 29-16 record against the Gamecocks.

More on the last meeting: Guard Kira Lewis Jr. (25) and forward Javian Davis (20) combined for 45 points to propel the Crimson Tide past South Carolina, 90-86, on Feb. 29, 2020. Shackelford added 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.