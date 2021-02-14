How To Watch No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at Texas A&M Aggies

After back-to-back wins last week, the Crimson Tide looks to keep its momentum rolling with a road trip to College Station, Texas

After a close win 81-78 win at South Carolina last Tuesday followed by a 115-82 shellacking of Georgia on Saturday afternoon, No. 11 Alabama basketball is looking to continue to pick up its third-straight win with a trip to Texas A&M on Wednesday night (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

The Crimson Tide is currently 12-1 in the conference with its 17-5 overall record. Meanwhile, the Aggies are currently 8-7 overall and are 2-6 in the SEC.

While Alabama has yet to have a single SEC game postponed due to COVID-19 issues, Texas A&M has had its fair share of issues. The Aggies have had its last four games postponed due to coronavirus issues, with the last game it competed in dating back to Jan. 30 at Kansas State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Last Friday, Alabama coach Nate Oats revealed that the game was still on, according to administrators from both schools.

"Our administrators said that they had talked to their administrators," Oats said. "As of now, they said they would be back by next week. We are planning on playing it. They have been on pause since Feb. 2 since it will be just over two weeks when we play them. It seems like two weeks is the standard. My guess is their two weeks would be done and they would be playing Wednesday.

"That's what we have heard from their administration at least."

The Crimson Tide might not have any COVID-19 issues as of right now, but it is still dealing with injuries. Herb Jones put up 21 points against Georgia on Saturday but is still dealing with back pain. Meanwhile, Juwan Gary and Jordan Bruner are expected to both be out on Wednesday, as Gary is dealing with a shoulder injury while Bruner is still recovering from a torn meniscus that he suffered back on Jan. 12 at Kentucky.

Alabama is now just two wins away from clinching the regular-season SEC title. Texas A&M will be no easy contest for Alabama to overcome, but a win over the Aggies and then against Vanderbilt this Saturday is all the separates the team from a 1-seed in the SEC Tournament.

No. 11 Alabama at Texas A&M

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

When: 8 p.m, CT, Wednesday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: ESPN.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide dismantled the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon, 115-82. Despite his nagging back injury, Herb Jones led Alabama with 21 points as well as took home the coveted Hard Hat Award. The 115 points scored by the Crimson Tide is the most in program history against another SEC team, and a dunk by Darius Miles in the final minutes of the game made second on the evening's SportsCenter Top 10. While Georgia is hardly a statement win, the Crimson Tide still made a statement that even when it is down two of its best bigs it is still a top contender in the SEC.

Last time out, Texas A&M: The Aggies' last time out was all the way back on Jan. 30 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Kansas State. While Texas A&M was able to pull off a 68-61 win, the Aggies' next four games were postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The series: This will be the 22nd meeting between the two teams, with Alabama taking a 12-9 edge over Texas A&M in the series. That being said, the Crimson Tide has lost the last four meetings, with its last win dating all the way back to a 79-57 victory on Dec. 30, 2017.

More on the last meeting: In the two teams' last meeting back on Feb. 19, 2020, Alabama lost 74-68 on its home court. Jaden Shackelford led the Crimson Tide with 24 points, and two other players scoring double-digits in Kira Lewis Jr. and John Petty Jr. with 16 and 11 points, respectively. However, the three high-scoring performances were not enough for Alabama to overcome Texas A&M and its four double-digit performers, highlighted by a 20-point game by Quenton Jackson.