How to Watch: No. 18 Alabama Basketball at South Alabama

After getting off to a strong start with two wins in the opening week of the college basketball season, the Alabama Crimson Tide hits the road Tuesday night for its first away game of the season.

No. 18 Alabama will play in-state foe South Alabama at the Mitchell Center in Mobile. It will be the first time the Crimson Tide has played a game at South Alabama in the series' history. The game is part of a 2-for-1 deal. The two teams will play two games in Tuscaloosa (last year and next year) and this year's game in Mobile.

"I would hope that we have quite a few Alabama fans down there at South," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said during his Monday press conference. "That's part of the reason we agreed to do the 2-for-1 is to give all the Alabama fans down in Mobile a chance to watch us play."

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup:

How to Watch Alabama at South Alabama

Who: Alabama (2-0) at South Alabama (1-1)

When: 9 p.m. CT, Tuesday

Where: The Mitchell Center

TV: ESPNU/ESPN+

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Alabama leads 3-1

Last Meeting: Last season, the Crimson Tide and Jaguars also met up in the third game with Alabama winning 73-68. South Alabama actually had a three-point lead at halftime, largely in part to 14 first-half turnovers for the Crimson Tide. But behind 18 points from both Keon Ellis and Jaden Shackelford, Alabama was able to secure the win.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide put on a dominant performance against Liberty. The long-range shots finally started falling for Alabama on offense, and the defense puts the clamps down on one of the nation's top scorers in the 95-59 win over the Flames.

Last time out, South Alabama: The Jaguars dropped their first road contest at New Mexico 80-74 Friday night. South Alabama had four players in double figures, including, guard Isaiah Moore with 19 points, but did not have enough for the win.