No team on the schedule can be overlooked. Just ask Notre Dame, or Texas A&M or Nebraska. Or, with Alabama's opponent this week, Louisiana-Monroe, you could just ask Nick Saban himself from 2007.

The Warhawks come from the Sun Belt conference, which beat three FBS teams over the weekend. With Alabama coming off a narrow victory against Texas, Saban will have plenty to clean up and keep his team focused on with the Warhawks coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2015.

Here's everything you need to know about No. 2 Alabama's game against Louisiana-Monroe.

How to Watch No. 2 Alabama vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Who: Alabama vs. Louisiana Monroe

When: 3 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson, Sideline Roger Hoover, Host Cory Reamer

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: TBD

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: Louisiana Monroe

Series: Tied 1-1

Last Meeting: Jake Coker through three touchdown passes, and Alabama shut out the Warhawks 34-0, limiting ULM to just 92 total yards of offense. Two current head coaches, Lane Kiffin and Kirby Smart, were serving as offensive and defensive coordinators for Alabama at the time. The Crimson Tide avenged the loss from Saban's first season in 2007 when the Warhawks upset Alabama 21-14.

Last Time Out: After scoring on its first two drives against Texas, the Alabama offense sputtered and struggled through the middle part of the game with six straight punts, including five straight three-and-outs. Then quarterback Bryce Young flashed his Heisman magic in the fourth quarter, leading Alabama down the field for a go-ahead touchdown to make it 17-16. And then with less than two minutes on the clock, he set up Will Reichard for the game-winning field goal for the Crimson Tide to hold on to win a 20-19 thriller in Austin.

About Louisiana-Monroe: The Crimson Tide and Warhawks already have a common opponent in Texas. Alabama obviously picked up the 20-19 win, but the Longhorns beat ULM 52-10 in week one. However, the Warhawks bounced back with a 35-7 win over Nicholls this week. They are led by quarterback Chandler Rodgers, who has 361 yards and two touchdowns through two games this season.

Week 3 SEC Schedule

