How to Watch: No. 6 Alabama Basketball vs LSU Tigers at the SEC Tournament

Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's matchup with LSU on Sunday afternoon in the 2021 SEC Tournament Championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For the University of Alabama to win its first Southeastern Conference tournament championship, it will have to defeat LSU (18-8) for a third time this season.

The No. 3-seeded Tigers defeated Arkansas in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon 78-71 behind a 21-point performance from freshman phenom Cameron Thomas and 19 points from guard Javonte Smart.

Previously, the Crimson Tide (23-6) swept the regular-season series between both schools.

Back on Jan. 19, Alabama walked into the Pete Maravich Assembly and clobbered the Bayou Bengals 105-75 and set the SEC record for most three-pointers made in a single game with 23.

Two weeks later on Feb. 3 in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide won again smacked LSU 78-60 by smothering the visitors in the painted area by a margin of 52-26.

"We played LSU twice and beat 'em," coach Nate Oats said after the Crimson Tide moved past Tennessee 73-68 on Saturday. "They're ridiculously talented. Their offensive firepower is as good as anybody maybe in the country. I'm sure they'd make some adjustments and be ready to go. It's hard to beat a team as good as they are three times in a year."

Thomas, Smart, and forward Trendon Watford all average over 15 points a game and will be potent threats against the Crimson Tide's stellar defense. Forward Darius Days averages 12.1 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Here is everything you need to know about No. 6 Alabama basketball's SEC Tournament championship matchup against LSU:

No. 6 Alabama vs LSU

Where: Bridgestone Arena

When: Noon CT, Sunday

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: ESPN.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide edged out Tennessee 73-68 on Saturday afternoon. Senior wing Herb Jones matched a career-high with 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly dropped 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting.

Last time out, LSU: The Tigers snapped Arkansas' 12-SEC-game winning streak on Saturday, 78-71. Guards Cameron Thomas and JaVonte Smart combined for 40 points and five triples. Forward Darius Days added 13 points and eight rebounds. LSU held the Razorbacks to 23.1 percent from beyond-the-arc (6-of-26).

The series: The 135th meeting. Alabama owns the all-time record between both schools, 82-52. The Crimson Tide has won eight of the last 11 meetings against the Tigers. The last time both teams met in the SEC tournament was in 2014 and LSU came away victorious, 68-56.

More on the last meeting: Led by five players in double-figures, the Crimson Tide delivered an 18-point win over LSU, 78-60, inside Coleman Coliseum on Feb. 3. Guard Jaden Shackelford dropped a team-high 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting. Forward Alex Reese added 13 points, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal.