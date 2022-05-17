How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Softball at the Tuscaloosa Regional

Everything you need to know as the Crimson Tide hosts regionals for the 17th straight season, including TV listings and times.

Patrick Murphy and Alabama softball know a thing or two about hosting postseason games, and it's that time of the year for the NCAA Softball tournament.

The Crimson Tide was announced as the 6-seed Sunday night, which means Alabama (41-11) will get to host regionals for the 17th season in a row dating back to 2005 (there was no postseason in 2020 due to COVID.) Stanford (36-19), Murray State (40-16-1) and Chattanooga (29-25) will join the Crimson Tide for the Tuscaloosa regional.

Alabama and Chattanooga will kick things off on Friday at 3 p.m. on SEC Network. Stanford and Murray State will play after at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+. The rest of the games on the weekend are already scheduled, but TV and streaming options for Saturday and Sunday's game will be determined as the weekend goes on depending on results around the country.

As the largest capacity on-campus softball stadium in the country, Rhoads Stadium consistently brings in some of the loudest and most passionate crowds in college softball.

Senior transfer Ashley Prange is looking forward to her first postseason games in front of the fans at Rhoads.

"The fans here are unmatched," Prange said. "They're always here to support us, and they're loud. So it's gonna be really cool atmosphere and something that I'm looking forward to being a part of."

Alabama set a record for season tickets sold leading up to the 2022 season, and Rhoads Stadium was sold out for nearly every conference game.

Tuscaloosa Regional Schedule

Friday, May 20

Game 1 | 3:00pm – Chattanooga (V) vs Alabama (H), SEC Network

Game 2 | 5:30pm – Murray State (V) vs Stanford (H), ESPN+

Saturday, May 21

Game 3 | 2:00pm – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4 | 4:30pm – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5 | 7:00pm – Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday, May 22

Game 6 | 1:00pm – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 | 3:30pm – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)