Skip to main content

Alabama Softball Earns No. 6 Seed in NCAA Tournament

The path back to OKC is now laid out for the Crimson Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the third straight season, Alabama softball is a top-eight seeded team in the NCAA Tournament. Met by cheers in the team clubhouse, the Crimson Tide was announced as the No. 6 overall seed Sunday evening. 

Chattanooga (29-25), Murray State (40-16-1) and Stanford (36-19) will join the Crimson Tide in the Tuscaloosa regional. 

Alabama has won 43 straight games in Regional play dating back to 2007. The Crimson Tide has 23s posted around the clubhouse to signify the the 23 straight seasons Alabama has made the NCAA tournament.  

If the Crimson Tide were to advance to the next round, it would match up with the 11-seed Tennessee. Alabama and the Lady Vols did not meet up during the regular season. 

Twelve of the 13 SEC teams made the NCAA tournament with five teams being national seeds including Arkansas (No. 4), Alabama (No. 6), Tennessee (No. 11), Florida (No. 14) and Missouri (No. 15.)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Oklahoma earned the top overall seed for the third straight season. 

Alabama is the only program in the country to make it to the Super Regional round in every year of its existence. This is the 17th straight season that Alabama is a national seed since seeding was formatted this way in 2005. 

The Crimson Tide was a top three team for most of the season, but the team struggled down the stretch, losing five of their last eight games including the SEC Tournament opener against Missouri. However, the Crimson Tide's RPI, strength of schedule and quality wins were enough to keep the team as a top-eight seed. 

Alabama is trying to make it back to the Women's College World Series for the 14th time overall and third season in a row. (There was not a WCWS in 2020 due to COVID.)

The first game of the Tuscaloosa regional will take place Friday at 3 p.m. at Rhoads Stadium between the No. 6 Crimson Tide and Chattanooga. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Alabama Softball at the 2021 WCWS

Alabama softball WCWS
WCWS Game 12 June 6th Florida State vs Alabama (8) (1)
Montana Fouts celebrates a perfect game against UCLA in the WCWS on June 4, 2021.
Montana Fouts WCWS vs. Arizona 2021

This story will be updated with quotes and video. 

Alabama first baseman Drew Williamson (18) takes a pick off throw at first but can't tag out Auburn base runner Cole Foster in Sewell-Thomas Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball at No. 20 Auburn

By Katie Windham3 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kaine Williams (49) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Former Alabama DB Kaine Williams Commits to Nebraska

By Katie Windham7 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Say What?
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: So Says You

By Anthony Sisco11 hours ago
051322_MWTR_KipsangEl_SEC_RC3345
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 15, 2022

By Blake Byler18 hours ago
The 2020 Alabama baseball team
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Suffers 6-4 Loss to No. 20 Auburn to drop fifth straight SEC Series

By Tony TsoukalasMay 14, 2022
Alabama pitcher Jacob McNairy (34) got the start for the Crimson Tide in game two of the weekend series with Georgia Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball at Auburn (Game 2)

By Tony TsoukalasMay 14, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Paul Bear Bryant (right) with assistant coach Mal Moore (left) on the sideline against the Auburn Tigers at Legion Field.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 14, 2022

By Tony TsoukalasMay 14, 2022
USATSI_18015965
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Suffers Another One-Run Loss in Series Opener Against Auburn

By Tony TsoukalasMay 13, 2022