Alabama Softball Earns No. 6 Seed in NCAA Tournament

The path back to OKC is now laid out for the Crimson Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the third straight season, Alabama softball is a top-eight seeded team in the NCAA Tournament. Met by cheers in the team clubhouse, the Crimson Tide was announced as the No. 6 overall seed Sunday evening.

Chattanooga (29-25), Murray State (40-16-1) and Stanford (36-19) will join the Crimson Tide in the Tuscaloosa regional.

Alabama has won 43 straight games in Regional play dating back to 2007. The Crimson Tide has 23s posted around the clubhouse to signify the the 23 straight seasons Alabama has made the NCAA tournament.

If the Crimson Tide were to advance to the next round, it would match up with the 11-seed Tennessee. Alabama and the Lady Vols did not meet up during the regular season.

Twelve of the 13 SEC teams made the NCAA tournament with five teams being national seeds including Arkansas (No. 4), Alabama (No. 6), Tennessee (No. 11), Florida (No. 14) and Missouri (No. 15.)

Oklahoma earned the top overall seed for the third straight season.

Alabama is the only program in the country to make it to the Super Regional round in every year of its existence. This is the 17th straight season that Alabama is a national seed since seeding was formatted this way in 2005.

The Crimson Tide was a top three team for most of the season, but the team struggled down the stretch, losing five of their last eight games including the SEC Tournament opener against Missouri. However, the Crimson Tide's RPI, strength of schedule and quality wins were enough to keep the team as a top-eight seed.

Alabama is trying to make it back to the Women's College World Series for the 14th time overall and third season in a row. (There was not a WCWS in 2020 due to COVID.)

The first game of the Tuscaloosa regional will take place Friday at 3 p.m. at Rhoads Stadium between the No. 6 Crimson Tide and Chattanooga. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

