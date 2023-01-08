How to Watch: No. 7 Alabama Basketball at No. 13 Arkansas

The Crimson Tide is on a roll and looking to keep it going with a road trip to Arkansas this week.

Alabama is coming off an impressive performance against Kentucky to improve to 3-0 in conference play while the Razorbacks have dropped two of their first three SEC games.

Nate Oats and Eric Musselman started at their respective SEC schools in the same year (2019) and have been developing a rivalry ever since. Both coaches brought in talented, highly-rated groups of freshmen this year that will square off twice this regular season.

Here's everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide and Razorbacks' first meeting of the season this Wednesday night:

How to Watch Alabama at Arkansas

Who: No. 7 Alabama (13-2, 3-0 SEC) vs. No. 13 Arkansas (12-3, 1-2 SEC)*

*rankings will be updated Monday morning

When: 6 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Arkansas leads, 36-30

Last Meeting: In the lone matchup between the teams last season, Alabama came away with the narrow 68-67 win in a tightly-contested battle at Coleman Coliseum. Noah Gurley had the game-winning bucket with 27 seconds left to give the Crimson Tide the lead and the win.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide dominated Kentucky from opening tip to final whistle, never trailing in the game. Alabama won 78-52 for the largest margin of victory in series history over the Wildcats. Brandon Miller had 19 points, and Mark Sears added 16. Charles Bediako had nine points and held his own defensively against the reigning player of the year, Oscar Tshiebwe.

Last time out, Arkansas: The Razorbacks struggled on the road against Auburn. Freshman guard Anthony Black contributed 23 points, but did not have enough help surrounding him on offense in the 72-59 loss.

Alabama leaders:

Scoring: Brandon Miller (19.1 ppg)

Rebounding: Noah Clowney (8.5 rpg)

Assists: Jaden Bradley (3.7 apg)

Arkansas leaders:

Scoring: Rickey Council IV (18.1 ppg)

Rebounding: Makhi Mithcell (5.7 rpg)

Assists: Anthony Black (3.8 apg)

