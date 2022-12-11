How To Watch: No. 8 Alabama Basketball vs. Memphis

Nate Oats and the Alabama basketball team return home after upsetting the No. 1 team in the country - again.

In a game where Brandon Miller did not play well, the depth of the Crimson Tide became the difference as the play of Jaden Bradley stepped up with 12 points and Noah Clowney added a double-double in a victory against the Cougars.

Alabama now returns home from its one-game road trip to take on the Memphis Tigers, coached by Penny Hardaway. The Crimson Tide lost its matchup last year to Memphis during the Battle in Seattle. With the battle taking place in Tuscaloosa, Alabama hopes to avenge the loss while also remaining undefeated at home.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Memphis

Who: No. 8 Alabama (8-1) vs. Memphis (8-2)

When: 8 p.m. CT, Tuesday

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last Meeting: The Alabama men's basketball team fell on the road at Memphis Tuesday night, dropping a 92-78 decision inside the FedExForum. The loss snapped the Crimson Tide's (8-2) four-game winning streak while the Tigers (6-4) won their first game after dropping four consecutive entering the contest.

Last time out, Alabama: For the second time in two weeks the Alabama men's basketball team has defeated the nation's No. 1-ranked team, as the Crimson Tide knocked Houston, 71-65, in front of a record crowd at the Fertitta Center Saturday afternoon.

The Tide (8-1) trailed by as many as 15 points early in the second half but outscored the Cougars (9-1) 42-21 over the final 17 minutes of play to earn the team's third top-15 win of the season.

With the win, Alabama became the first team to defeat two different No. 1 teams before January since the 1965-66 season when Duke accomplished the feat. Two games ago, on Nov. 27 at the PKI in Portland, Ore., UA captured a 103-101 quadruple-overtime win over then-No. 1 North Carolina.

Last time out, Memphis: The Memphis Tigers earned a win in their biggest test of the season Saturday afternoon with an 82-73 win over No. 11 Auburn inside the State Farm Arena on national television.



The Tigers (8-2) led by as many as 15 in the second half en route to their sixth-straight victory and its third win over a Southeastern Conference opponent this season. Auburn (8-1) was one of just 10 unbeaten teams in the country entering the day.

