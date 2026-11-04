Committee Explains Why Two-Loss Alabama Earned Top-Five College Football Playoff Rank

Alabama is the talk of the college football world after landing at No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff committee rankings on Tuesday night. The two-loss Crimson Tide came in above the likes of Notre Dame, BYU, and undefeated UCLA.

"It really came down to the quality of teams that Alabama has played and the quality of their wins," playoff committee chair and Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yuracheck said. "They've got a win on the road against the team we had ranked sixth (Kentucky). They've got a win versus South Carolina, a team we have ranked 21st. They have a win at Mississippi State when Mississippi State was at 4-0 at full strength with that dynamic quarterback that Mississippi State had earlier in the year.

"And Alabama has had seven of its eight games against teams that have a .500 record or better, and I think that's what's separated them from an undefeated UCLA or a one-loss team in BYU."

The note about Mississippi State being a quality win drew a follow-up question at the media availability following the rankings' release. While the Bulldogs were undefeated entering that game, they've since lost four straight, including the 33-point defeat at the hands of Alabama. The fact that three of those losses came without star quarterback Kamario Taylor, who is out for the season, has essentially locked that game in as a quality victory for the Crimson Tide.

"The committee can take the human element in," Yuracheck said. "Mississippi State, from a computer aspect, will fall some, but the human element and the discussion that we have in the room, we recall the team that Mississippi State was back in September and early October before their quarterback was injured. They were 4-0. They had gone on the road and really dismantled a Minnesota team and looked very good doing so... The committee, I think, will always view that as a quality game regardless of what the computer may say about the strength of that game."

The biggest question that is created by Alabama's ranking is how much margin for error the team has. The expectation is typically that a two-loss team needs to win out. 2025 Alabama is the only three-loss team to ever make the playoff, and that third loss came in the SEC Championship Game.

With a record-low number of teams with one loss or fewer, and Alabama now having the inside track among those with two losses, there is a real possibility that the Crimson Tide loses to No. 14 LSU on Saturday and still makes the 12-team field at 9-3.

"I can't look into a crystal ball and tell you that at the end of this in four weeks, five weeks when we put out our final ranking where three-loss teams will be, but you talk about Alabama specifically, Alabama and LSU play, currently they both have two losses," Yuracheck said. "After this weekend, one of the two of them is going to have three losses, and they're both within our top 14 right now. There's still a lot of football to be played and a lot of changes with this ranking moving forward."

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