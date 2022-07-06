How to Watch Softball Team USA in World Games

Montana Fouts and Haylie McCleney will represent Alabama on Team USA at the World Games in Birmingham.

The city of Birmingham, Alabama gets a spotlight on the national stage for the next few weeks as the 2022 World Games are finally here. Crimson Tide fans will have the opportunity to watch and support some of their own with two Alabama players on the softball roster for Team USA.

Current Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts is making an appearance on the national team for the first time this summer. She previously played for the USA U-19 Women's National Team in the summer of 2019 at the USA Softball International Cup and WBSC U-19 Women's Softball World Cup.

Haylie McCleney is no stranger to representing her country on the national stage. The former Alabama outfielder and four time all-American has been a part of Team USA since 2014. She has played in multiple World Cups, International Cups and was a member of the 2020 silver medalist Olympic team.

Now, both Crimson Tide stars join a roster loaded with talent to compete against the world's best led by Washington head coach Heather Tarr. The Team USA roster is comprised of 11 former student-athletes and seven current athletes from 12 different schools:

University of Alabama – Montana Fouts, Haylie McCleney

University of Arizona – Dejah Mulipola

University of Florida – Charla Echols, Amanda Lorenz, Michelle Moultrie

UCLA – Ally Carda, Megan Faraimo, Bubba Nickles

James Madison University – Jailyn Ford

LSU – Taylor Pleasants

University of Oklahoma – Kinzie Hansen

University of Oregon – Gwen Svekis

University of Tennessee – Monica Abbott

University of Texas – Janae Jefferson

University of Washington – Ali Aguilar, Sami Reynolds

University of Utah – Hannah Flippen

The opening ceremony for the World Games will take place July 7, and the event wraps up July 17. All the softball games will happen between July 9-13.

How to Watch Team USA at the World Games

Who: USA Softball Women's National Team

What: 2022 World Games

Where: Hoover Met Stadium, Hoover, Alabama

When: July 9-13

July 9, 4:00 p.m.- Australia vs. Japan, USA vs. Italy

July 10, 4:00 p.m.- Puerto Rico vs Australia, Chinese Taipei vs USA

July 11, 4:00 p.m.- Japan vs Puerto Rico, Canada vs USA

July 12, 10:00 a.m.- Consolation Rounds

July 12, 4:00 p.m.- Semifinals

July 13, 10:00 a.m.- Placement Games

July 13, 4:00 p.m.- 3rd place games

July 13, 7:00 p.m.- Finals

TV: Streaming on theworldgames.org or Olympics.com. Semifinal and bronze and gold medal games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network