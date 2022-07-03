How to Watch USFL Championship Game: Stallions vs. Stars

Former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough takes aim at winning another ring with a team from the state of Alabama.

He may have been the key addition, and is now a part of what many feel will be what determines the first USFL champion since 1985.

Former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, who was added to the Birmingham Stallions when rosters were expanded after Week 4, it's another chance to win another title with a team from the state.

The Stallions will face the Philadelphia Stars in Canton, Ohio, home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sunday evening. Tom Benson Stadium has been home to both the semifinals and championship after the revived league held its entire regular season in Birmingham.

Since being added, Scarbrough has rushed for 391 yards in seven games (six starts). He's also third in the USFL with 58.7 rushing yards per game on 4.2 yards per attempt.

The Stallions also have running back back CJ Marable, who is eighth in the league with 401 rushing yards and third with five scores on the ground, and Tony Brooks-James is averaging 5.7 yards per carry. J'Mar Smith is also fourth among quarterbacks in rushing yards despite being limited by injuries.

Meanwhile, the Stars gave up more rushing yards than every other USFL team this season.

Former Crimson Tide cornerback Bradley Sylve is a cornerback on the Stars, but has been ruled out due to an injury.

Who: Birmingham Stallions vs. Philadelphia Stars

What: USFL Championship Game

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

When: Sunday, 6:30 p.m. CT

TV: Fox

Head to head: The Stallions beat the Stars 30-17 in Week 5 in Birmingham

Spread: Stallions -4.5

About The Teams:

Team records

Stars: 6-4 in the regular season, upset the New Jersey Generals 19-14 to reach title game.

Stallions: 9-1 in the regular season, defeated the New Orleans Breakers in semifinals, 31-17.

Coaches

Stars: Bart Andrus is the head coach; Brad Miller is his defensive coordinator

Stallions: Skip Holtz is the head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. John Chavis is the defensive coordinator.

Leading passer

Stars: Case Cookus (1,467 yards, 12 TDs, six INTs)*

Stallions: J'Mar Smith (1,763 yards, 11 TDs, six INTs)

*Cookus has started just seven games, taking over for Bryan Scott after he was injured.

Leading rusher

Stars, Matthew Colburn (496 yards, 4.6 YPC, eight TDs)

Stallions, CJ Marable (421 yards, 3.8 YPC, five TDs)

Leading receiver

Stars, Jordan Suell (397 yards, 10.5 YPR, three TDs)

Stallions, Marlon Williams (498 yards, 13.8 YPR, four TDs)

Leading tackler

Stars, Jordan Moore, LB (65 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks)

Stallions, DeMarquis Gates, LB (67 total tackles, 12 TFL, 6.5 sacks)*

* Gates leads the league with 12 tackles for a loss.