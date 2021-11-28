Instant Analysis: No. 3 Alabama 24, Auburn 22 (4OT)

BamaCentral's own Katie Windham and Joey Blackwell break down the Crimson Tide's thrilling overtime victory from The Plains in Auburn.

AUBURN, Ala. — Where do you start with this one?

The 85th Iron Bowl was one of the best, complete with stifling defense, clutch plays and enough overtime drama to last a lifetime.

It was also the first-ever Iron Bowl to need overtime to decide a winner. John Metchie gave Alabama the 24-22 walk-off win with a scoring catch in the fourth overtime period.

Alabama failed to reach the end zone through the first three quarters thanks to an Auburn defense that turned in six sacks and held the Crimson Tide to 71 rushing yards.

All appeared lost with two minutes left to play when Bryce Young was sacked on fourth down and Auburn holding a 10-7 lead.

The Alabama defense, which perhaps turned in its best effort of the season, forced a quick three-and-out to give Alabama one more shot.

Alabama had to drive 97 yards in under two minutes to do it. Bryce Young marched the offense into Auburn territory and backup receiver Ja'Corey Brooks made a great catch in the corner of the end zone to tie it and force overtime.

"(The touchdown drive) was so exciting just knowing what we are capable of," Young said. "It was such a great opportunity for us as a team. I have all the faith in the world in our guys. We knew what was at stake and there is no one I'd rather be with than those guys out there."

Brooks was in the game because starter Jameson Williams got ejected in the first half on a targeting call.

Despite the offensive struggles, the defense kept the Crimson Tide in the game. Alabama sacked quarterback T.J. Finley six times and limited the Tigers to 22 rushing yards. The defense held Auburn to 5 of 17 on third down.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Katie Windham and Joey Blackwell break down Alabama's Iron Bowl victory from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.