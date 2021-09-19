Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 11 Florida 29

The Crimson Tide held off a surging Gators team in a fight that lasted until the final seconds.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It came down to the wire, but top-ranked Alabama football left The Swamp on Saturday evening with a 31-29 victory over an energetic Florida Gators team.

Inside an incredibly loud Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 21-2 lead in the first quarter, but spent the rest of the game fighting off a surging Gators team.

"What concerned me most was that we could not sustain our intensity, especially on defense," Alabama coach Nick Saban said after the game. "We had a lot of mental errors. They did a good job and they had a good plan."

In total, Florida outperformed Alabama on offense with 439 total yards compared to the Crimson Tide's 324. While Alabama was able to edge Florida in passing yards with 233 compared to 181, the Gators outran the Crimson Tide 245 yards to just 91.

One positive note for Alabama was quarterback Bryce Young's performance. While under constant pressure from a stout Florida offensive line, Young was able to complete 22 of his 35 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns. All three of Young's touchdowns came in the first quarter.

On defense, Alabama had the only turnover of the day with an interception in the first half by Jalyn Armour-Davis. Defensive back Demarcco Hellams finished the game with the team-lead in tackles for the Crimson Tide with 11, while linebacker Henry To'oTo'o finished second with nine total tackles.

