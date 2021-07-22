Instant Analysis: Wrapping up the 2021 SEC Football Media Days

The final three programs of the Southeastern Conference took to the stage on Thursday to conclude the annual event.

HOOVER, Ala. — The premiere annual Southeastern Conference media event is in the books after Missouri, Arkansas and Auburn closed out the 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on Thursday.

With the coaches and two select athletes from each of the 14 programs of the conference having had their moment to shine, the event left plenty of discussion to go over for the next couple of weeks before teams begin practices on August 5.

It's certainly been an eventful week with a grand total of eight head coaches experiencing their first time at the annual media function representing their respective programs. Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin previously attended the event, but was wearing the orange of white of the Tennessee Volunteers instead of this year's red and blue of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Thursday displayed three programs, all with coaches who made their first appearance at Media Days. Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz, Arkansas' Sam Pittman and Auburn's Bryan Harsin all took to the stage and made their case as to why fans should be excited for their programs this year.

Drinkwitz went first and provided the most energetic performance of the day — although that's not exactly saying much. Additionally, redshirt-senior offensive lineman Case Cook discussed two Alabama players, with one currently playing and the other having moved on to the NFL.

Up next was Pittman, who provided his usual humble-yet-humorous persona to the stage. Arkansas' last opponent was its season finale against Alabama last season, and Pittman emphasized that 10 of his 11 defensive starters from last season are returning for 2021. Keeping that in mind, it will be fun to watch how Pittman is able to develop his talent in Year 2.

The final coach of Media Days was Harsin, whose opening statement and answers to questions were so lengthy that he was only able to field three questions. That being said, quarterback Bo Nix provided an interesting response when asked about the Iron Bowl rivalry, saying that "We're not scared of Alabama."

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell recap the final day of the 2021 SEC Media Days as well as look back on their favorite moments of the week.