Missouri OL Case Cook Complimentary of Will Anderson: "I give a lot of respect"

The redshirt-senior offensive lineman also named a former Crimson Tide defensive tackle as his toughest battle throughout his SEC career.

HOOVER, Ala. — Missouri redshirt-senior offensive lineman Case Cook was highly complimentary of a pair of Alabama players at the final day of the 2021 SEC Football Media Days.

Last season, the Tigers opened their 10-game conference-only schedule against the Crimson Tide in Columbia. Alabama took care of Missouri with relative ease, downing the Tigers 38-19.

When recalling the game, Cook didn't have much to say about the loss.

"[Alabama]'s a good football team," Cook said. "Coming out of Game 1, Game 1 is always tricky no matter what you play."

As far as which Alabama players stood out the most from last season, Cook took a moment to credit then-freshman linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

"He's a great player," Cook said. "I believe he was a freshman last year. He's an unbelievable player. He's playing — if you didn't know any better, you'd think he's a second- or third-year guy. So I give a lot of respect. He's a great player.

"I didn't get the chance to block him too many times. He played more on the edge, but he's a great player. I'm sure he's got big things coming his way. So good for him, man."

Anderson is now entering his second season playing EDGE for the Crimson Tide and is garnering some attention this preseason. For his freshman campaign in 2020, Anderson finished seventh on the team in total tackles with 52 while finishing second in both tackles for loss and sacks with 10.5 and 7.0, respectively.

Following the season, Anderson was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team was well as the Shaun Alexander-FWAA Freshman of the Year.

Anderson wasn't the only player that Cook recalled on Thursday morning, though. When asked on which players gave him the toughest battles over his time with Missouri, former Alabama defensive tackled Quinnen Williams was the first name out of his mouth.

"I'd say some of the best battles I've had in games was 2018, Quinnen Williams," Cook said. "He's a handful, obviously. He's a great player, playing in the NFL now. Javon Kinlaw is a great player, just to name a few."

Alabama and Missouri will not be playing each other this season barring an appearance by both teams in the SEC Championship Game. The next time the two teams will square off is slated for 2025.