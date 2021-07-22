Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search

Missouri OL Case Cook Complimentary of Will Anderson: "I give a lot of respect"

The redshirt-senior offensive lineman also named a former Crimson Tide defensive tackle as his toughest battle throughout his SEC career.
Author:
Publish date:

HOOVER, Ala. — Missouri redshirt-senior offensive lineman Case Cook was highly complimentary of a pair of Alabama players at the final day of the 2021 SEC Football Media Days.

Last season, the Tigers opened their 10-game conference-only schedule against the Crimson Tide in Columbia. Alabama took care of Missouri with relative ease, downing the Tigers 38-19.

When recalling the game, Cook didn't have much to say about the loss.

"[Alabama]'s a good football team," Cook said. "Coming out of Game 1, Game 1 is always tricky no matter what you play."

As far as which Alabama players stood out the most from last season, Cook took a moment to credit then-freshman linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

"He's a great player," Cook said. "I believe he was a freshman last year. He's an unbelievable player. He's playing — if you didn't know any better, you'd think he's a second- or third-year guy. So I give a lot of respect. He's a great player.

"I didn't get the chance to block him too many times. He played more on the edge, but he's a great player. I'm sure he's got big things coming his way. So good for him, man."

Anderson is now entering his second season playing EDGE for the Crimson Tide and is garnering some attention this preseason. For his freshman campaign in 2020, Anderson finished seventh on the team in total tackles with 52 while finishing second in both tackles for loss and sacks with 10.5 and 7.0, respectively.

Following the season, Anderson was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team was well as the Shaun Alexander-FWAA Freshman of the Year.

Anderson wasn't the only player that Cook recalled on Thursday morning, though. When asked on which players gave him the toughest battles over his time with Missouri, former Alabama defensive tackled Quinnen Williams was the first name out of his mouth.

"I'd say some of the best battles I've had in games was 2018, Quinnen Williams," Cook said. "He's a handful, obviously. He's a great player, playing in the NFL now. Javon Kinlaw is a great player, just to name a few."

Alabama and Missouri will not be playing each other this season barring an appearance by both teams in the SEC Championship Game. The next time the two teams will square off is slated for 2025.

January 11, 2021, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. in the CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
All Things Bama

Missouri OL Case Cook Complimentary of Will Anderson: "I give a lot of respect"

Haylie McCleney
History

Throwback Thursday: From Alabama to the Olympics, Haylie McCleney

Some of Alabama's national individual awards on display
All Things Bama

Alabama Watch List Tracker: Brian Robinson Jr. Up For Doak Walker Award

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Amazing Grace
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Amazing Grace

SEC Media Days
All Things Bama

Live Updates from Day 4 of SEC Media Days

William "Bully" Van de Graaff
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 22, 2021

Jimbo Fisher
All Things Bama

Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher Doesn't Regret Previous Comments About Beating Nick Saban, Alabama

Mike Leach
All Things Bama

Mike Leach on Nick Saban: "Everybody respects what he's done"