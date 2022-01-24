Shackelford totaled 47 points between Alabama basketball's two wins against No. 13 LSU and Missouri this past week.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second time this season, Alabama junior guard Jaden Shackelford is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week.

Shackelford started off the week strong for Alabama in his team's game against No. 13 LSU on Wednesday. In 38 minutes on the court, he shot for a team-leading 26 points as well as recorded four rebounds, two assists and four steals in the Crimson Tide's 70-67 win.

On Saturday in a rematch against Missouri after Alabama dropped its first meeting with the Tigers two weeks prior, Shackelford once against led the team with 21 points. He also recorded seven rebounds, and assist and a steal in the Crimson Tide's 86-76 win over the Tigers.