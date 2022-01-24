Jaden Shackelford is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second time this season, Alabama junior guard Jaden Shackelford is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week.
Shackelford started off the week strong for Alabama in his team's game against No. 13 LSU on Wednesday. In 38 minutes on the court, he shot for a team-leading 26 points as well as recorded four rebounds, two assists and four steals in the Crimson Tide's 70-67 win.
On Saturday in a rematch against Missouri after Alabama dropped its first meeting with the Tigers two weeks prior, Shackelford once against led the team with 21 points. He also recorded seven rebounds, and assist and a steal in the Crimson Tide's 86-76 win over the Tigers.
Also considered:
1. Makarri Doggette (junior all-around, gymnastics)
- Led four Alabama gymnasts who all recorded two 9.9s in the Crimson Tide's win over No. 9 Kentucky
- Registered a 9.925 on the vault as well as a 9.950 on the uneven parallel bars in the victory
2. Brittany Davis (senior guard, women's basketball)
- Led Alabama with 24 points in the Crimson Tide's second win over Auburn this season
- Also recorded eight rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes on the court
3. Jahvon Quinerly (junior guard, men's basketball)
- Recorded 17 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Crimson Tide's win over No. 13 LSU
- Followed his LSU performance with 13 points, five rebounds, nine assists and two steals in Alabama's win over Missouri
Weekly Winners of the 2021/2022 Athletics Year:
August 9-15, 2021: Brooke Bollinger
August 23-29: Kate Henderson
August 30-September 5: Bryce Young
September 6-12: Jase McClellan
September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca
September 20-26: Jameson Williams
September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.
October 4-10: Jameson Williams
October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.
October 18-24: Bryce Young
October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat
November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.
November 8-14: Jameson Williams
November 15-21: Bryce Young
November 22-28: Bryce Young
November 29-December 5: Bryce Young
December 6-12: Juwan Gary
December 13-19: Keon Ellis
December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford
December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022: Brian Robinson Jr.
January 3-9: Jahvon Quinerly
January 10-16: Rhyan White
January 17-23: Jaden Shackelford