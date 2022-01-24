Skip to main content

Jaden Shackelford is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Shackelford totaled 47 points between Alabama basketball's two wins against No. 13 LSU and Missouri this past week.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second time this season, Alabama junior guard Jaden Shackelford is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week.

Shackelford started off the week strong for Alabama in his team's game against No. 13 LSU on Wednesday. In 38 minutes on the court, he shot for a team-leading 26 points as well as recorded four rebounds, two assists and four steals in the Crimson Tide's 70-67 win.

On Saturday in a rematch against Missouri after Alabama dropped its first meeting with the Tigers two weeks prior, Shackelford once against led the team with 21 points. He also recorded seven rebounds, and assist and a steal in the Crimson Tide's 86-76 win over the Tigers.

Jaden Shackelford vs Missouri

Also considered:

1. Makarri Doggette (junior all-around, gymnastics)

  • Led four Alabama gymnasts who all recorded two 9.9s in the Crimson Tide's win over No. 9 Kentucky
  • Registered a 9.925 on the vault as well as a 9.950 on the uneven parallel bars in the victory

2. Brittany Davis (senior guard, women's basketball)

  • Led Alabama with 24 points in the Crimson Tide's second win over Auburn this season
  • Also recorded eight rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes on the court

3. Jahvon Quinerly (junior guard, men's basketball)

  • Recorded 17 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Crimson Tide's win over No. 13 LSU
  • Followed his LSU performance with 13 points, five rebounds, nine assists and two steals in Alabama's win over Missouri
Jahvon Quinerly vs Missouri

Weekly Winners of the 2021/2022 Athletics Year:

August 9-15, 2021: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

November 8-14: Jameson Williams

November 15-21: Bryce Young

November 22-28: Bryce Young

November 29-December 5: Bryce Young

December 6-12: Juwan Gary

December 13-19: Keon Ellis

December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford

Brian Robinson Jr.

December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022: Brian Robinson Jr.

January 3-9: Jahvon Quinerly

January 10-16: Rhyan White

January 17-23: Jaden Shackelford

Read More

Jaden Shackelford
All Things Bama

Jaden Shackelford is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

1 minute ago
James Rojas vs Missouri
All Things Bama

Alabama F James Rojas Brings out Best in Teammates

3 hours ago
101621_WTN_Detail_ITA_OH0834
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 24, 2022

11 hours ago
Linebacker Shane Lee returns an interception at Mississippi State
All Things Bama

Former Alabama LB Shane Lee Announces Transfer to Southern California

13 hours ago
Class of 2023 lineman RyQueze McElderry makes a block for Anniston High School.
Recruiting

Georgia OL Commit Not Ruling Out Alabama After Recent Visit

14 hours ago
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) moves the ball between Alabama Crimson Tide defenders Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
All Things Bama

Georgia transfer WR Jermaine Burton commits to Alabama

17 hours ago
012322_WBB_DavisBr_Auburn_SL01354
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Completes Regular Season Sweep of Auburn, 75-68

17 hours ago
011522_MTE_Team_Mercer_DG0102
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: January 24-30, 2022

21 hours ago