The junior wide receiver recorded three total touchdowns and 258 all-purpose yards in Alabama's 63-14 drumming of Southern Miss.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama junior wide receiver Jameson Williams is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 20-26, 2021.

On Saturday evening inside Bryant-Denny Stadium against Southern Miss, Williams returned two kickoffs back for touchdowns and scored another touchdown on an 81-yard reception.

His first touchdown came on the opening kickoff. Williams fielded the ball at the goal line, then used his acceleration to hit the seam, broke a tackle and return the ball 100 yards to the house.

In the second quarter, Williams' second touchdown of the night came through the air via quarterback Bryce Young, who hit Williams in stride as he created separation from the defensive backfield and carried the ball 81 yards for the score.

In the fourth quarter, Williams recorded his second kickoff-return touchdown of the night, this time a 77 yard return. Williams is the first player in Crimson Tide program history to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in a single game.

In total, Williams finished the night with one reception for 81 yards and a touchdown along with 177 kickoff return yards and two touchdowns. His 258 all-purpose yards led the team.

Also considered:

1. Bryce Young (sophomore quarterback, football)

Completed 20 of 22 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns along with an interception and a quarterback rating of 276.3

Young's five passing touchdowns is just one shy of the six-touchdown single-game record set by Tua Tagovailoa

2. Roydell Williams (sophomore running back, football)

Led the Crimson Tide in rushing yards with 110 off 11 carries and recorded the only rushing touchdown of the night against the Golden Eagles

With his 110 yards, Williams is the first Alabama running back of the season to surpass the 100-yard mark in a game

3. Will Anderson Jr. (sophomore linebacker, football)

Recorded five tackles, a sack, three tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry against Southern Miss

Anderson, as in every game this season, was a force to be reckoned with off the edge

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams