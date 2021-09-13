Jase McClellan is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football sophomore running back Jase McClellan is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 6-12, 2021.
McClellan picked up a trio of touchdowns in last Saturday's 48-14 victory over Mercer, scoring on special teams as well as a receiving and rushing touchdown.
At the 6:39 mark of the first quarter, McClellan scored the first touchdown of the game for the Crimson Tide by recovering a blocked punt and returning it 33 yards to the house. At the 6:30 mark of the second quarter, McClellan found the end zone again, this time with a 5-yard rush.
At the 5:50 mark of the third quarter, McClellan's third and final touchdown of the game came off of a 21-yard touchdown reception thrown by quarterback Bryce Young.
At the end of the day, McClellan finished the game with four rushes for 13 yards and his one 21-yard touchdown reception being his only catch of the afternoon.
Also Considered:
Bryce Young (sophomore quarterback, football)
- In his second career start, completed 19-of-27 passes for 227 yards
- Finished the day with three touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 177.7
JoJo Earle (freshman wide receiver, football)
- Led the Crimson Tide in both receptions and receiving yards with seven and 85, respectively
- Returned two punts on special teams and totaled 45 return yards, with his longest return measuring 29 yards
Kool-Aid McKinstry (freshman defensive back, football)
- Made his career start for the Crimson Tide at defensive back
- Registered six total tackles (second-most for Alabama) along with a pass breakup and an interception
Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:
August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger
August 23-29: Kate Henderson
August 30-September 5: Bryce Young
September 6-12: Jase McClellan