The Alabama running back's touchdown hat trick of sorts earned him a spot as this week's top Crimson Tide athlete.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football sophomore running back Jase McClellan is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 6-12, 2021.

McClellan picked up a trio of touchdowns in last Saturday's 48-14 victory over Mercer, scoring on special teams as well as a receiving and rushing touchdown.

At the 6:39 mark of the first quarter, McClellan scored the first touchdown of the game for the Crimson Tide by recovering a blocked punt and returning it 33 yards to the house. At the 6:30 mark of the second quarter, McClellan found the end zone again, this time with a 5-yard rush.

At the 5:50 mark of the third quarter, McClellan's third and final touchdown of the game came off of a 21-yard touchdown reception thrown by quarterback Bryce Young.

At the end of the day, McClellan finished the game with four rushes for 13 yards and his one 21-yard touchdown reception being his only catch of the afternoon.

Also Considered:

Bryce Young (sophomore quarterback, football)

In his second career start, completed 19-of-27 passes for 227 yards

Finished the day with three touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 177.7

JoJo Earle (freshman wide receiver, football)

Led the Crimson Tide in both receptions and receiving yards with seven and 85, respectively

Returned two punts on special teams and totaled 45 return yards, with his longest return measuring 29 yards

Kool-Aid McKinstry (freshman defensive back, football)

Made his career start for the Crimson Tide at defensive back

Registered six total tackles (second-most for Alabama) along with a pass breakup and an interception

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan