Jasmine Walker's Record Night Pushes Alabama Women's Basketball to Season Sweep at Auburn

A monster night from senior forward Jasmine Walker helped Alabama snap its four-game losing streak and complete the season sweep over the Auburn Tigers.

Walker finished with a program-record 41 points, including 21 fourth-quarter points, and 15 rebounds in the 92-78 win against Auburn in Auburn Arena on Sunday night.

"We were just focused on the win tonight," Walker said. "I call it the shake back, that's our emphasis. We had to shake back, and we had to capitalize."

Whenever Auburn appeared to be making a run in the final quarter, Walker would answer with a three pointer to keep the Tigers at a distance. She shot 7-13 from three on the night.

As a team, Alabama was hot all evening long from beyond the arc, shooting 15-28 from three.

"I know Jas[mine] had a big night, but you have to look at everybody around her for putting her in some spots to be able to get some good looks and capitalize, just again [shows] the selflessness of this team," Alabama coach Kristy Curry said.

Ariyah Copeland also had a double-double for Alabama with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Both Copeland, from Columbus, Ga., and Walker, from Montgomery, Ala., were competing about 45 minutes from their hometowns in Auburn and were able to have family and friends in the stands for the game including Copeland's grandmother.

"All I could think about at times was how proud her grandma had to be to see that in person, so I know Ariyah was motivated today, always is motivated, but had a little bit extra for her grandmother," Curry said.

Alabama opened the game on a 10-0 run and built a lead up to 20 points in both halves. The closest Auburn could ever get after the initial 10-0 start was nine points was nine points with 4:10 to go in the fourth quarter.

This was a much needed win for the Crimson Tide in the quest to make their first NCAA tournament appearance since 1999, and Alabama improved to 13-6 (6-6 Southeastern Conference).

"As Jas[mine] said, it's just about shaking off what's happened, and it was a shake back tonight we had to have it," Curry said. "I think everybody understands how important today was."

Alabama will look to keep the momentum going as they travel to Florida to take on the 10-8 Gators on Thursday night.