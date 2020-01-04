Jedrick Wills, Jr., Declares for the NFL Draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills, Jr., declared his intention to enter the NFL Draft Saturday.

The announcement came via his Twitter page Saturday afternoon:

Wills is considered to be on of the best offensive tackles in this year’s draft class, and has even been projected to go as high in the top-15 picks according to some online mock drafts.

Wills took a moment in his tweet to thank God and his friends and family.

“First off, I would like to thank the Lord for all of the blessings and opportunities he’s provided me with throughout my life,” Wills wrote. “I would also like to say thank you to the University of Alabama for an unbelievable experience the last three years of my life.

“Mom, Dad, Family, Friends, and Crimson Tide fans thank you all for believing in me.”

Wills went on to thank Alabama head coach Nick Saban, former and current offensive line coaches Brent Key and Kyle Flood as well as strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran.

Wills then went on to formally make his announcement.

““As a kid from Lexington, [Kentucky], it has been a dream of mine since the first time I strapped up my pads to play in the National Football League,” Wills wrote. “After prayers and discussion with my family, I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Roll Tide Forever!”

While some dominos have fallen in Alabama’s favor including Wills’ fellow junior offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood and junior linebacker Dylan Moses, Wills is the first junior to openly declare his intentions to leave Alabama in pursuit of a career in the NFL.

Remaining unannounced in Alabama’s junior class are wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy, running back Najee Harris as well as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. While Harris and Jeudy are all but certain to be forgoing their senior seasons to enter the draft, Ruggs and Tagovailoa have yet to let their true intentions be known.

Tagovailoa has announced that he will be revealing his decision Monday.

Until then, Crimson Tide fans will have to wait with bated breath to see which way the dominos will fall for the remaining Alabama juniors.