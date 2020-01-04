Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Jedrick Wills, Jr., Declares for the NFL Draft

Alabama Athletics
Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills, Jr., declared his intention to enter the NFL Draft Saturday.

The announcement came via his Twitter page Saturday afternoon:

Wills is considered to be on of the best offensive tackles in this year’s draft class, and has even been projected to go as high in the top-15 picks according to some online mock drafts.

Wills took a moment in his tweet to thank God and his friends and family.

“First off, I would like to thank the Lord for all of the blessings and opportunities he’s provided me with throughout my life,” Wills wrote. “I would also like to say thank you to the University of Alabama for an unbelievable experience the last three years of my life.

“Mom, Dad, Family, Friends, and Crimson Tide fans thank you all for believing in me.”

Wills went on to thank Alabama head coach Nick Saban, former and current offensive line coaches Brent Key and Kyle Flood as well as strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran.

Wills then went on to formally make his announcement.

““As a kid from Lexington, [Kentucky], it has been a dream of mine since the first time I strapped up my pads to play in the National Football League,” Wills wrote. “After prayers and discussion with my family, I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Roll Tide Forever!”

While some dominos have fallen in Alabama’s favor including Wills’ fellow junior offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood and junior linebacker Dylan Moses, Wills is the first junior to openly declare his intentions to leave Alabama in pursuit of a career in the NFL.

Remaining unannounced in Alabama’s junior class are wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy, running back Najee Harris as well as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. While Harris and Jeudy are all but certain to be forgoing their senior seasons to enter the draft, Ruggs and Tagovailoa have yet to let their true intentions be known.

Tagovailoa has announced that he will be revealing his decision Monday.

Until then, Crimson Tide fans will have to wait with bated breath to see which way the dominos will fall for the remaining Alabama juniors.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 4, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Upon Further Review: Citrus Bowl, Michigan vs. Alabama

Christopher Walsh

The final word on the Crimson Tide's 35-16 victory to wrap up the 2019 season

Alabama Basketball Says SEC Opener at Florida a Huge Game: ‘We Ready to Go’

Joey Blackwell

Head Coach Nate Oats and guard John Petty, Jr., spoke to the media prior to Saturday’s SEC opener against Florida

SEC Men's Basketball Preview

Joey Blackwell

After a dynamic close to non conference play for Alabama, see where the Crimson Tide falls in the ranks of the SEC heading into conference play

Crimson Corner: An Update on Alabama 2020 Returners

Joey Blackwell

Who's in and who's out for the Crimson Tide at the turn of the new year?

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 3, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Crimson Tide Women's Basketball has Five-Game Winning Streak

UA_Athletics

Junior Jasmine Walker finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds as Alabama takes loss in SEC Opener at LSU, 71-60

Tua Tagovaila Reveals When He's Making his Draft Announcement

Christopher Walsh

Tua Tagovaila Reveals When He's Making his Draft Announcement

It May Not Have Been What it Wanted, But Alabama Still Ended on Good Note

Christopher Walsh

The 2019 Crimson Tide will be remembered as a resolute, talented team that probably deserved better

Alex Leatherwood Coming Back to Alabama, But Dylan Moses Return Hits Potential Snag

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide has another prominent junior holding off on entering 2020 NFL Draft