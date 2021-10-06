Jimbo Fisher is Impressed with Alabama's Two Young Stars

The Texas A&M head coach was highly complimentary of what Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. have been able to do for the Crimson Tide so far this season.

Texas A&M has a fan base so loud and dedicated that it has its own name, the 12th man. Two of Alabama's best players have yet to play at Kyle Field in front of that 12th man because they're both just true sophomores.

During Wednesday's SEC Coaches teleconference, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was highly complimentary of the two Crimson Tide standouts Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr.

Fisher was particular impressed with Young's ability to handle pressure on and off the field calling him a very "polished" young man.

"You’ll see some throws that he’ll be moving or getting flushed out of the pocket and be able to see something and be in an off-balanced look and be able to get his foot back in the ground and still deliver that football," Fisher said. "His hand talent and his overall ability is really remarkable in my opinion, and he can make all of the throws. I think he’s having a heck of a year."

Fisher discussed the transition from Mac Jones to Young and acknowledge that Jones obviously had more experience, but Young may be a little more athletic.

Young has had almost no issues sliding into big role of being the starting quarterback at the University of Alabama and is fourth in the country and first in the SEC in passing touchdowns with 17. Saturday will be his second big road test.

On the defensive side, Anderson has been a constant presence in the backfield of opposing offenses and already has 11 tackles for loss through five games and will have to step up even more after Nick Saban announced that Alabama will likely be without Drew Sanders this weekend.

But that should be no problem for Anderson who Fisher said is not just athletic, but also technically sound.

"There’s a lot of little things about him that we see size and speed, as far as pure speed, but he has quickness, he has flexibility and that allows him to create power too," Fisher said. "And that’s the other thing, he’s gotten bigger and stronger, allowing him to go speed to power that much more, along with his moves. He’s an exceptional football player that can stand up, get down, move inside, outside."

Even though the Aggies have slid outside of the Top 25 polls, they are still loaded with talent because of the job Fisher has done in recruiting. It will be a big challenge for Texas A&M, but Fisher and his players won't be intimidated by the No. 1 team coming into town.

"I mean, you respect what they do, but I don’t think you’re in awe," Fisher said. "And I think being in the conference, you obviously do and our players play them all the time, and they see them. So I don’t see that as an issue, and it hasn’t been an issue.

"But you have great respect for them, and any time you play an opponent who’s had tremendous amounts of success, you’re reminded why they’re having success – they’re human like you are and they work hard and they play well, and you can do the same things."